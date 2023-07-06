Back in the ’70s, during my 10 years in California, I played “Morning Has Broken” from Cat Stevens's new album (1972) featuring him in his long hair and full beard to a group of church ladies in a class I taught on "Literature, Art and Music."
The theme provided for the lesson that week was “David and the Psalms.” That was it. The teacher of the class was to take it from there.
Well, once I have a subject, self-chosen or assigned, I’m off and running. I needed to come up with a lesson that would tie up “David and the Psalms” in all three genres: “Literature, Art, and Music.” Right up my alley.
The lyrics for Morning Has Broken were written way back in 1931 by Eleanor Farjeon, an English author, poet and writer of renown with “Morning Has Broken” having become what she is most remembered for. (Literature.)
The melody is haunting. Written by Mary Macdonald, it’s a Gaelic tune. It was first published (1888) in Macbean’s “Songs and Hymns of the Gael.” It was used for a carol, “Child in the Manger,” besides having been originally published as a psalm. Which it is. (Music.)
Beside the album cover of Cat Stevens, I placed my small white replica of Michelangelo's David, done by Italian artist Santini. (Art and David.)
“Morning Has Broken” became and still is one of the most chosen of songs for weddings, funerals, baptisms, hymnals, and for just playing to uplift one individually. My favorite time to play it is at sunrise. As I watch it out my window, or in summer out in the yard, shining brighter and brighter as the rays play up through the forest, remembering, as the song tells, that it’s the very same sun that Adam watched rise. Our gift of “God’s recreation of a new day.”
I must admit that I used the two displays not only for their actual relevance to the lesson's theme, but with tongue-in-cheek “innocence” that the stiff upper lips of the prim and proper ladies would result in a bit of squirming with the naked David statue, even though it's a replica of one of the most acclaimed pieces of art in the world, on the table alongside the album cover with the longhaired, bearded hippie.
In other words, I got their attention. My underlying lesson was that truth is truth, no matter what, when, where or who it comes from, thousands of years ago or today.
Note: Some of the versions of “Morning Has Broken online” (YouTube) mistakenly use the word “world” instead of “Word” in the verse: “Praise for the singing/praise for them springing/fresh from the ‘world.’ ” It’s supposed to be “fresh from the Word” in reference to “In the beginning was the Word. And the Word was with God.” John 1:1
Carpe Diem.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.