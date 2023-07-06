Down T’ Home

Back in the ’70s, during my 10 years in California, I played “Morning Has Broken” from Cat Stevens's new album (1972) featuring him in his long hair and full beard to a group of church ladies in a class I taught on "Literature, Art and Music."

The theme provided for the lesson that week was “David and the Psalms.” That was it. The teacher of the class was to take it from there.