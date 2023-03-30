As I sit here in my office chair (last Sunday) getting ready to write my column, and not a clue as to what about, I catch movement through my “forest windows.” It’s my “Turkey Trot Troupe.” Then a crow came circling in to land about 60 feet up in one of the white pines. A few seconds later another one comes in and the first one leaves. So now my keyboard gets switched for a cup of coffee and I sit back to watch what’s going on in my forest world today.
My main office/studio is on the darker, colder, north corner of the house, so I have set up a mini-office for my writing in a corner of the dining area facing the warm, sunny, south side of my land, looking out into the forest. It’s warmer and, with wide double windows, gives me a great view of the land, forest and sky. It also keeps my tendency for claustrophobia in check.
I can sit here with the keyboard in my lap, the computer screen in the corner and glance up at any time to watch whatever is happening outside. (It’s also good for my eyes as, it’s advised, that we look up and off at a distance every few minutes for our eye health.)
So today, as I sit here, doing more time watching what’s happening outside than getting my column written, I see that what I had predicted to my plow man had come true. I messaged him and said that, unless the “big” storm was over 4 to 6 inches, to not bother plowing as Sunday’s sun would have it melted by noon. And indeed it has.
This is the one storm that is totally predictable. It comes every year about a week before Easter. It’s usually about 2 to 4 inches and it’s gone the next day. It’s called “Poor Man’s Fertilizer,” as it brings needed minerals and water for our gardens.
Easter, a “movable feast,” comes early this year. Its annual date is decided through a complex algorithm of calculations between the moon and the sun and is set each year for the first full moon on or before April 21. This year it’s April 9. Next year, it will be on March 31. The earlier Easter, it seems, the earlier spring. No complaints here.
Back to my “Turkey Trot Troupe.” About a month ago, a Tom turkey and his 10 ladies came trotting down my long driveway, single file, making what became a daily march from the forest across the road, down my drive. They stop and peck away at something on the ground in my parking area and back yard for a few minutes and then up over the snow bank and off single file through the forest down back. They’ll reverse the process in a few hours on their way back “home” for the night. After the last big snow we had, I didn’t see them for a few days. Then they came up through the woods with difficulty, with every other step breaking through the snow and sinking in up to their bellies. But they trouped on.
And here they are this morning. Last night’s snow is gone from the parking area and driveway and they are circling around pecking at the ground under the watchful eye of “Tom” as he periodically lifts his head to scout the perimeter for possible danger.
Then the crows catch my eye again. Back and forth. Back and forth. They’re building a nest. I kept an eye on them over a few hours as it got bigger and bigger. By mid-afternoon, it was 4-5 times its original size and if I had not seen exactly where they were building it, I would never spot it, so perfectly did it meld into the dark green-black pines.
Then the afternoon winds picked up and started swaying the tree tops pretty heavily. Often the winds will just whip through the tops of the trees here while it’s calm on the ground. I said: “Oh, no, don’t blow the new nest out of the tree.” I shouldn’t have worried. Birds are master builders. They know how to anchor their homes for safety. Now I’m looking forward to a front-row seat to watch baby crows. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a baby crow.
And the tufted titmouses are back, feeding at my window feeder with the winter stay-overs, the chickadees. They’re flitting back and forth to the window feeder just 3 feet from my chair.
Now I’ll keep an eye out for the pair of flycatchers that commandeered the robin’s nest in the eaves of my front porch last spring and raised a nest of young ones.
And it’s maple syrup time.
And crocus time, and before we know it, lilacs!
And Thank You, God. We had a much easier winter than most of the country this winter. We’re not buried under 20 feet of snow. We don’t have horrendous tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis or massive flooding. Winter was much harder in much of the country than here this year.
But don’t tell anyone. We have a reputation to keep.
So I’ve been pretty much sittin’ here all day in my ‘puter chair with my forest windows just beyond the ‘puter screen ... watching spring arrive.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.