Down T’ Home

As I sit here in my office chair (last Sunday) getting ready to write my column, and not a clue as to what about, I catch movement through my “forest windows.” It’s my “Turkey Trot Troupe.” Then a crow came circling in to land about 60 feet up in one of the white pines. A few seconds later another one comes in and the first one leaves. So now my keyboard gets switched for a cup of coffee and I sit back to watch what’s going on in my forest world today.

My main office/studio is on the darker, colder, north corner of the house, so I have set up a mini-office for my writing in a corner of the dining area facing the warm, sunny, south side of my land, looking out into the forest. It’s warmer and, with wide double windows, gives me a great view of the land, forest and sky. It also keeps my tendency for claustrophobia in check.

Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She lives in Morrill.

