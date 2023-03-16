Columnists

The Farm on Tucker Ridge

A painting I did, in my early teens, from memory of the farm a few years after leaving it. Boots and Dolly, our twin cows, in the front yard; Mt. Katahdin just on the horizon. — Marion Tucker-Honeycutt

Anyone have a rag bag or a button box in your house?

Back when I was a farm kid up on Tucker Ridge, tucked into the thick Maine forest up north, there wasn’t a house without them.

Tags

Recommended for you