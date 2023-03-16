Anyone have a rag bag or a button box in your house?
Back when I was a farm kid up on Tucker Ridge, tucked into the thick Maine forest up north, there wasn’t a house without them.
Back then, just climbing up out of the Great Depression and smack dab in the middle of World War II, there were two or three bedrock colloquialisms that guided actions and choices. Money was as tight as the skins on a fresh garlic clove.
Everyone had a government ration book without which you couldn’t buy gas or food. The number of ration stamps a household was allotted were contained in a folder, like a book of postage stamps. The monetary allotment was decided by the number of people in a household. There were stamps for gas, stamps for sugar, flour, molasses, and such things we were unable to grow or make for ourselves.
We country folk up on the farms had it easier than many, certainly easier than the city folk with no gardens, no gleaming glass jars of last year’s harvest in the cellar, no cows in the barn for milk that also provided butter, no pigs for chops, bacon and lard, no hen house for eggs, layer hens and stewing hens. No wood stoves, wood lots, and so forth. And the men of the household all were self-employed on the farm so didn’t need gas to get to work every day.
And no one, up or down the Ridge, rented or had mortgages. For example, the Tucker Farm had been built in 1846 by my great-grandfather, Samuel Tucker. My brother and I were the fourth Tucker generation to live on the farm.
There was no such thing as a “death tax,” so family homes could be passed on to the next generation. And there were no crippling property taxes. Nowadays, we pay ever-increasing property taxes each year, and then, when we die, the government has the notion they’re entitled to over a third of its value?
The Ridge consisted of such homes along with a few relatively newer ones, all having been built by the owners and those largely from, like ours, wood that was grown and milled right on the land.
Our farmhouse, which consisted of the two-story main house, the kitchen ell and the long woodshed/granary, and the “two-holer,” was a popular design in the mid-1880s. There are still a few of them standing proud and lived in here in Waldo County.
Most of us have heard the advice, coined during the Great Depression: “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.” Farm folk already lived that way as a way to maintain self-dependence.
The men of the house did the major part of the chores outside the house and the “housewife” (what a wonderful old word that we never hear anymore) decided and did most of the inside work. That was her domain and Lord help the unwise man who tried to run that space. This division of work worked like a well-oiled machine, like any successful business.
Things like rag bags and button boxes were symbols of the saying: “A penny saved is a penny earned.” Take the rag bag, for example. That is where worn-out clothing and such were saved up and used for smaller things like napkins and quilt squares.
I remember sitting on a stool at Grammie’s knee as she sat in her rocking chair with a quilt in progress, draped across her lap as she stitched by the light of an Aladdin oil lamp with the mantel that gave out the light of a 100-watt light bulb. That is where I learned, on the early-dark winter nights, how to hem and how to sew quilt squares, and how to knit.
I could knit my own mittens by age 8, but my favorite mittens were a pair of red and white “honeycomb” pattern mittens Grammie knit for me.
But I never did learn how to crochet. Grammie and Grampa’s bed was covered with one of her famous crocheted bedspreads that she lined with taffeta in soft Colonial colors like dusty rose, Wedgwood blue or Colonial green.
Little scraps of material in the rag bag that were too small to use for napkins or quilt squares, were sewn together crazily, in whatever way they could be made to fit, to make a quilt. Grammie would then sew especially fancy stitches around the little pieces with colored embroidery yarn to create a really beautiful quilt.
These were born of the Depression years and nicknamed “Crazy Quilt.” They gradually became a sought-after design. Calculate what it would have cost to buy the quilt, and calculate again how many hours you would have had to work at an outside job to pay for it. That “money saved” could be considered “money earned” when calculating how much money you would have saved by not having to spend money to buy a ready-made quilt.
Indeed, a few years after we kids were taken off the farm, I got a letter from Grammie telling me that they had just gotten the whole two stories of the farmhouse “electrified.” (They had once had gas lights on the walls.) Tucker Ridge had just had power brought to it.
The cost to get the house hooked up included several extra poles that they had to pay for, as the farmhouse was off the main road, down the long private drive. And how did a farm couple in their 80s pay for that? Through the proceeds she had saved up from selling her famous bedspreads.
Also, back in those days, people didn’t go downtown “window shopping.” They went to town with an accumulated list of needs. And they stuck to the list, including what Grampa Roy considered a “need.” That included, besides his pipe tobacco, a small paper bag of pink Canada Mints for us kids. (I can still get those Canada Mints in a little store up the road today!) The little bag of mints went into a small cubbyhole behind the big parlor stove in the “Sittin’ Room” — and we kids learned the value of restraint, which meant we still had some mints each day until the next trip to town.
I remember Grammie saying, when coming across something on sale, about something she’d have loved to have: “It’s not a bargain if you don’t need it.” Lots of money earned on following that advice.
I’m still trying to master that kind of control.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.