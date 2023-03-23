Columnists

 By Carolyn Zachary

My husband and I live on Wescott Stream. We built our house as close as we could get to the water. I look down on a good stretch of it from my bedroom window. There’s a magic to water, a pull that goes beyond our need for it to maintain life. Maybe it’s the way it’s constantly changing, the way that mirrors our own life.

I’ve witnessed this stream in spring flood when the snow melts and the water pushes beyond its banks, swarms over boulders, rides up the bark of trees, roars across the remains of the old dam. It’s a powerful, frightening, wonderful sight. The sound of it becomes a background to my day.

