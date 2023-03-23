My husband and I live on Wescott Stream. We built our house as close as we could get to the water. I look down on a good stretch of it from my bedroom window. There’s a magic to water, a pull that goes beyond our need for it to maintain life. Maybe it’s the way it’s constantly changing, the way that mirrors our own life.
I’ve witnessed this stream in spring flood when the snow melts and the water pushes beyond its banks, swarms over boulders, rides up the bark of trees, roars across the remains of the old dam. It’s a powerful, frightening, wonderful sight. The sound of it becomes a background to my day.
I’ve also seen the opposite, when the stream was stripped of its power, subdued. Years ago the culvert on Oak Hill Road that contains the stream needed to be replaced. It was a difficult job, in part because there were days of heavy rain during the work. It took them many days to develop sufficient barriers to keep the stream from leaking through.
Eventually they ran pipes across our property and diverted the water to the other side of the old dam. They had pumps running night and day and the bed of the stream was exposed. I walked along it finding broken pottery and jars, old tires and other discarded items. They set the new culvert in place and let the stream renew its journey.
I keep my kayak by the stream and paddle the length of it that’s open to me. I’ve seen turtles, herons, beavers, muskrats, ducks, and many frogs. Mostly I spend a lot of time drifting, letting the peace of the world enter me. The ice has melted. It’s time to think about setting out on the stream again.
I’m not the only one who feels the allure of water. Carol Bachofner says, “I always feel better, more myself, around water… I know I can never be far from the ocean again after so long away (30 years of longing for water). I also know that water as a whole species is a faithful partner in my life.”
She says this about the poem: “This particular poem, from the Winter section of my book, ‘I Write in the Greenhouse,’ is a brief look at what I expect from my relationship with water, and what I am ready to do as my part.” She notes, “Over the many years of writing, water has become a bit of an anchor for my writing, and surely for my philosophy.”
Carol Willette Bachofner is poet, blogger, watercolorist, and photographer. She has published five books of poetry, most recently “Test Pattern, a Fantod of Prose Poems” (2018) and “The Boyfriend Project” (2017). Her poems have appeared in the anthology, “Dawnland Voices, an Anthology of Writings from Indigenous New England” (2014). She was a finalist in the Maine Literary Awards for 2011 and won the Maine Postmark Contest 2017 for her poem, “Passagassawaukeag.” She served as poet laureate of Rockland from 2012 to 2016.
WaterThey say it will rain tomorrow,
or maybe snow. Predictions
are made up, invented
by scientists with instruments.
I care only that there is water
that comes down, that forms
against my body. I need it
running in rivulets and swirling
in crystals and flakes. I lift my face
to it with open-mouthed hunger.
It is mother-love, refuge, salvation.
I seek it always: drawn to rivers,
finning across ponds, pulled to the sea.
They say it will rain tomorrow.
I will wake early and go outside.
If it turns to snow, I will lie down
in it and become an angel.
My final reading as poet laureate has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Belfast Free Library. I hope you will be able to join me to hear some of my poems as well as poems from other local poets.