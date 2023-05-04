Banana French toast.

The secret here is using the right bread. I found a fat multigrain and seed loaf and sliced it more than one inch thick. Day-old bread works best, but you can toast it lightly first if it’s too fresh and soft. My husband raved about this recipe and topped his pieces with the sugar-free raspberry jam that I make. I hear peanut butter is a kids’ favorite.
Ingredients
- 1 ripe banana
- ½ cup plain nondairy milk
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 teaspoon ground flaxseed
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ cup almond flour
- 5 or 6 thick slices day-old whole-grain bread
- Nondairy butter for frying
- Garnishes such as fresh berries, maple syrup
Directions
1. In a blender or smoothie maker, blend together the banana, milk, syrup, flaxseed, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.
2. Pour half of this mixture into a 9x12-inch baking dish. Place the bread slices in the banana/milk mixture and pour over the remaining mixture. Turn the slices as needed to soak up as much as possible.
3. Heat a nonstick skillet or griddle and add a generous dollop of nondairy butter. When it begins to sizzle, dust the bread slices with almond flour before carefully placing them in the skillet.
4. Fry the bread slices on medium heat, flipping them carefully, until nicely browned on both sides. Add more butter if needed.
5. Transfer to individual plates and garnish as you please.