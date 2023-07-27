BBQ seitan skewers

Missing the taste and texture of those good ol’ meaty, spicy barbecued ribs that made a mess of your face from ear to ear? Look no further for a first-rate meatless seitan version. You certainly could have a go at making these on your outdoor grill. I’m including my favorite recipe for Devilicious BBQ sauce, but you can use prepared sauce if you prefer. Get the napkins ready!
Ingredients:
-1 cup vital wheat gluten (Bob’s Red Mill makes this. Reny’s has it.)
-2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
-1 tablespoon smoked paprika
-1 tablespoon onion powder
-1 teaspoon garlic powder
-A good pinch of black pepper
-¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons water
-1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
-1 teaspoon liquid smoke flavor
-BBQ sauce of your choice
Directions:
1.In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together all dry ingredients (first six above).
2.In a separate small bowl, mix together all wet ingredients (last three above).
3.Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix well with a silicone spatula until no dry spots remain.
4.Tip the mixture out onto your counter and knead it well for 3 whole minutes. Then use a rolling pin to flatten it into a rectangle that will fit into your panini press, about 7 by 9 inches. Suffice it to say that it will not go willingly into this configuration. Do not flour the countertop. Don’t worry, it won’t stick.
5.Slip the rectangle onto the preheated panini press and cook for 3 minutes. Then flip it over and cook for another 3 minutes. (If you don’t have a panini press, bake the slab on a sheet pan covered with foil and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray in a 425-degree oven for 10 minutes, turning after 5, or grill in like fashion.)
6.Transfer the slab to your cutting board, and when it’s cool enough to handle, thread 10 to 12 bamboo skewers through it across the narrow dimension (i.e., parallel to the grill marks). Turn the slab over to make sure the skewers are neatly concealed inside and not showing through.
7.Cut between the skewers to make 10 to 12 skewers. Place these on a sheet pan covered with aluminum foil and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
8.Baste all sides with the BBQ sauce of your choice and bake at 425 degrees for 12 minutes (or grill in similar fashion).
9.Turn and baste again and bake for another 12 minutes.
Devilicious BBQ sauce
This sauce is a favorite of hotheads like me, but you could tone it down by omitting the sambal oelek, which you can find in the Asian foods section of the grocery store. Asian chili garlic sauce is just fine also. Either way, look for the small jar with the green lid.
Ingredients
-8 ounces tomato sauce
-3 tablespoons avocado oil
-1 tablespoon sambal oelek (optional)
-2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce, such as Frank’s
-1 tablespoon molasses
-1 tablespoon prepared mustard
-1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
-1 tablespoon cider vinegar
-1 tablespoon ketchup
-1 teaspoon garlic powder
-1 teaspoon liquid smoke flavor
-½ teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.