Food for Life

BBQ seitan skewers

BBQ seitan skewers

 Photo by Wendy Andresen

Missing the taste and texture of those good ol’ meaty, spicy barbecued ribs that made a mess of your face from ear to ear? Look no further for a first-rate meatless seitan version. You certainly could have a go at making these on your outdoor grill. I’m including my favorite recipe for Devilicious BBQ sauce, but you can use prepared sauce if you prefer. Get the napkins ready!

Ingredients:

Recommended for you