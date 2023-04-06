Food for Life

Beer cheese soup

Beer cheese soup.

 Photo by Wendy Andresen

Did someone say cheese? And beer? What an excellent combination, and this is the creamiest, healthiest version yet of this classic combination. It’s also a snap to make. You may prefer to use a light-colored brew for the best color, and even nonalcoholic beer works just fine. This can be made even more special by serving it in bread bowls.

Ingredients

Recommended for you