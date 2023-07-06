This is actually an easy, foolproof recipe that requires no particular culinary skills. I’m always slightly shocked when I nail a recipe on the first try, but this was one of those times. You can take a few shortcuts and use sliced nondairy cheese (such as Chao) instead of the suggested cheesy sauce created here and use plain panko for a topping instead of the special recipe for crumbs, but I’d go the distance and do it up right. You won’t need all the crumb topping and can store the extra for use on your favorite casserole. The portobello caps I used were so big they barely fit in the pan. Serve with crusty bread or over your favorite pasta or polenta.
Ingredients:
-6 large portobello caps
-5 to 6 ounces fresh spinach
-4 garlic cloves, minced
-½ cup chopped kalamata olives
-½ cup finely diced onion
-24-ounce jar prepared spaghetti sauce
-¾ cup plain nondairy milk
-¼ cup olive oil
-2 tablespoons tapioca flour/starch
-2 teaspoons lemon juice
-½ teaspoon salt
-¼ teaspoon guar gum (if you have it)
-Crumb topping (recipe follows)
-Basil leaves for garnish
Directions:
1. Clean the mushroom caps well and remove the stems.
2. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray and place the mushrooms in it with the gill side up.
3. Scatter the garlic, kalamatas, and onions on top of the mushroom caps.
4. Place the spinach in a covered microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 1 ½ minutes or so, until just wilted. Drain the spinach and press out most of the moisture. Chop it coarsely and distribute it over the mushroom caps.
5. Pour/spoon the spaghetti sauce over the mushrooms.
6. In a small saucepan, whisk together the nondairy milk, oil, flour, lemon juice and salt. Whisk and cook on medium heat until thickened and hot. It happens fast, so don’t walk away! Top each mushroom cap with a big dollop of this cheesy sauce.
7. Top the mushrooms with crumbs. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes, until the mushrooms are tender but not falling apart. Garnish with basil leaves.
Crumb topping
-1 cup panko breadcrumbs
-2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
-1 tablespoon olive oil
-1 teaspoon seasoning mix, such as Mrs. Dash
-½ teaspoon paprika
-½ teaspoon garlic powder
Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Keeps well in the fridge or freezer.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.