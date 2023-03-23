In my opinion, broccoli rabe beats regular broccoli hands down. Its slightly bitter edginess balances out the creaminess of white beans, and pasta holds this dish together and makes it hearty and satisfying. Although I’m partial to Dreamfield’s penne, you could use the pasta of your choice. Just don’t forget the lemon wedges. Their tartness is essential to blending all the flavors together.
Ingredients:— 6 ounces high-quality pasta, such as Dreamfield’s
— 1 large bunch broccoli rabe
— 1 tablespoon olive oil
— ½ cup diced onion
— 2 cloves garlic, chopped
— 14-ounce can white beans, including liquid
— 1 tsp. salt
— 1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
— Lemon wedges for serving
Directions:1. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain well.
2. Remove and discard the thickest stems from the broccoli rabe. Wash the broccoli rabe, drain it, and cut it into 2-inch pieces.
3. In a large sauté pan, warm the oil on medium heat and add the onions and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes, until the onions are beginning to brown.
4. Add the broccoli rabe to the sauté pan. Add the salt and red pepper. Cook and stir until the broccoli rabe is wilted.
5. Add the can of beans, including the liquid. Stir. Cover the pan and cook on low heat for 10 to 12 minutes, until the broccoli is as tender as you like it.
6. Stir in the cooked pasta and simmer for another minute or two, until thoroughly heated through. Taste for salt and pepper.
7. Serve with lemon wedges.
