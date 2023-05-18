Food for Life

This recipe makes two or possibly three hearty portions. The sharp flavors of radicchio and onions become sweet and mellow during roasting, and the brothy beans add a creamy counterpoint. I’ve suggested using thick slices of crusty bread as a base, but you could instead use pasta or a grain such as farro.

Ingredients:

Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at

wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you