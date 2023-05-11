Broiled or baked polenta has the taste of cornbread but with bit of crunch to it. Starting the cornmeal out in cold water and whisking it until it reaches a boil guarantees a lump-free consistency. To keep the salsa as fresh as possible, make it just before broiling the polenta.
Ingredients for polenta:
- 3 cups water
- 1 cup stoneground cornmeal, medium grind
- 2 tablespoon nutritional yeast flakes
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Garnishes such as nondairy sour cream, lime wedges, cilantro
Directions for polenta:
1. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the water, cornmeal, nutritional yeast and salt. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Turn the heat as low as it will go, cover the pan and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Spray an 8x8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. When the polenta has finished cooking, spread it out evenly in the pan and let it cool on the countertop for half an hour or so. Then cover it with plastic wrap in contact with the surface and refrigerate for at least two hours, longer if possible.
3. Spray the top surface of the polenta with nonstick cooking spray (either the butter flavor or olive oil flavor), then invert the polenta onto a cutting board. Spray the top (which was the bottom) with the same spray. Cut the polenta into four equal squares, then cut the squares in half diagonally into triangles, for a total of eight pieces.
4. Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray and place the polenta pieces on it close enough together so that your broiler can cover all the pieces. If you’re like me, you’ll want to use foil on the pan so you don’t have to wash it.
5. Set the top shelf of your oven on its highest position and broil the polenta for four to six minutes per side, until toasted.
6. Serve the polenta slices topped with salsa and selected garnishes.
Directions for salsa:
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 avocado, diced
- ½ to 1 jalapeno, finely diced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoon lime juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
Gently stir all ingredients together in a bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.