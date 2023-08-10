Potato-tofu salad with fresh herbs.

Here’s your chance to be creative. Add extra veggies such as blanched green beans or broccoli florets, sun-dried tomatoes or sliced radishes. You might want to serve individual portions on a bed of greens garnished with cherry tomatoes. This is a light, quick, cooling summer meal, and it’s even better the next day after the flavors have had a chance to mingle.
Ingredients:
-1 ½ pounds red-skinned or Yukon Gold potatoes, 3/4-inch diced
-1 package extra-firm tofu, such as Heiwa, ½-inch diced
-½ red bell pepper, diced
-2 celery stalks, diced
-3 scallions, both white and green parts, thinly sliced
-½ cup chopped kalamata olives
-½ cup capers, diced pickled jalapenos, and/or diced dill pickles
-¼ cup chopped fresh herbs, such as dill, tarragon, and/or parsley
-¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
-¼ cup cider vinegar
-1 tablespoon prepared mustard
-1 tablespoon agave nectar or sugar
-1 teaspoon salt (or more, to taste)
-Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
1. In a medium saucepan, boil the potatoes in lightly salted water for about 5 minutes, until barely tender. Drain them well and place them in the bottom of a large bowl.
2. Place the tofu cubes on a kitchen towel and gently squeeze them as dry as possible without breaking them.
3. On top of the potatoes, add the tofu, red pepper, celery, scallions, olives and whatever pickles you choose. Add the chopped herbs last.
4. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, agave nectar, salt and pepper. Pour this dressing over the ingredients in the bowl and stir gently to combine. Try not to break up the potatoes. You may not need all the dressing.
5. Chill thoroughly before serving. Taste for salt.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.