Food for Life

Radicchio and gnocchi with vinaigrette and cashew cotija

 Photo by Wendy Andresen

When radicchio (rah-deek-yo) is eaten raw, its white-veined purple leaves have a delightfully sharp and bitter flavor. To bring out some natural sweetness while still providing that iconic bitter kick, wilt it quickly, like spinach, into pasta, risotto or a simple sauté, cook the cut heads on the grill until caramelized or broil wedges in the oven until starting to brown. Eaten raw, it combines well with fresh fruit and a simple vinaigrette. The recipe here is bright with many flavors, colors, and textures. If you’ve never tried radicchio, this is a good place to start.

Ingredients:

