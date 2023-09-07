Swiss chard rolls.

Large Swiss chard leaves are perfect for stuffing and baking. This recipe uses a tangy lemony broth that perfectly complements the savory filling. Throw a few capers on the top for fun and some extra umami flavor.
Ingredients:
-9 to 12 large Swiss chard leaves
-12 ounces meatless ground, such as Impossible
-2/3 cup uncooked white rice
-1 carrot, diced small
-½ cup diced onion
-3 garlic cloves, minced
-¼ cup golden raisins
-¼ cup chopped parsley
-2 tablespoons chopped mint
-1 ½ cups vegetable broth
-¼ cup dry white wine
-Zest and juice of 1 large lemon
-Salt and pepper to taste
-Olive oil for drizzling
-Lemon slices and chopped parsley for garnish
Directions:
1. Remove the stems from the Swiss chard and dice them small. Mix them in a bowl with the meatless ground, rice, carrot, onion, garlic, raisins, parsley, mint, salt and pepper.
2. Try to shave off some of the thicker stem remaining on the leaves to make them easier to roll.
3. Bring a big pot of water to a rolling boil and drop in the leaves for 30 seconds. Gently drain them and then place them in cold water until cool enough to handle.
4. Lay the leaves out flat on kitchen towels. Distribute the filling evenly among the leaves, at the stem end.
5. Roll the leaves up, starting at the bottom and folding in the edges as you go to encase the filling. Place the rolls seam side down in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Drizzle with a little olive oil.
6. In a small saucepan, bring the broth, wine, and lemon juice and zest to a boil and then pour it over the rolls.
7. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before garnishing and serving.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.