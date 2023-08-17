Good Seasons

One of the pure joys for me when visiting other countries (aside from shopping in grocery stores and food markets) is to see how and what individuals are growing in their gardens. My early-season trip to four European countries was eye-opening in many ways. I saw flowers everywhere, including in pop-up flower markets and pick-your-own flower farms that helped to satisfy the need for beauty that only fresh flowers can deliver.

The flower farms accompanied most towns and cities, no doubt because they are a successful business model due to a dependable demand. The majority of people in those countries I visited are apartment dwellers. Balcony gardens and clusters of potted plants often decorate outdoor spaces of their apartments and town homes. But with no opportunity to have a real garden at home, many people still seek a connection to the land.

