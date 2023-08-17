With terra firma in short supply in the Netherlands, this clever garden of what appears to be wood shipping containers is giving residents of Amsterdam a place in the sun to grow vegetables, fruits and flowers.
No ground, no problem. The need to grow things gets satisfied in a street-side garden at this Amsterdam residence.
Photo by Lynette Walther
With terra firma in short supply in the Netherlands, this clever garden of what appears to be wood shipping containers is giving residents of Amsterdam a place in the sun to grow vegetables, fruits and flowers.
One of the pure joys for me when visiting other countries (aside from shopping in grocery stores and food markets) is to see how and what individuals are growing in their gardens. My early-season trip to four European countries was eye-opening in many ways. I saw flowers everywhere, including in pop-up flower markets and pick-your-own flower farms that helped to satisfy the need for beauty that only fresh flowers can deliver.
The flower farms accompanied most towns and cities, no doubt because they are a successful business model due to a dependable demand. The majority of people in those countries I visited are apartment dwellers. Balcony gardens and clusters of potted plants often decorate outdoor spaces of their apartments and town homes. But with no opportunity to have a real garden at home, many people still seek a connection to the land.
The concept of urban sprawl has been avoided in many of those countries. So, where city limits end is where agriculture begins. Some of those plots of farmland have been converted to allotments for the city dwellers.
The solution for that lack of a back or front yard, is the allotment. According to Wikipedia, an allotment, (in North America, a community garden) is a plot of land made available for individual, non-commercial gardening or growing food plants, so forming a kitchen garden away from the residence of the user.
Apparently those allotments mean a great deal to those who cultivate them with both flowers and edibles. Many appear to substitute for back yards with comfortable seating and outdoor tables, barbecue grills and others have tiny “cabins” with cozy porches. I can envision entire families or couples and their guests enjoying allotment-to-table luncheons or dinners in them. Many have fruit trees, which suggest long-term stewardship of those allotments.
When it comes to the Netherlands, dry land is at a definite premium. In that place where windmills churn the skies to pump water out to sea, the very land beneath one’s feet is literally sinking every day. Take and bustling city of Amsterdam for example. It is more than six feet (!) below sea level.
An Amsterdam resident explained about street work being done there, and said the paving stones or bricks being used were never set in concrete or mortar because the land is continually sinking and sand is used underneath them because it flexes and makes for quick and easy repairs if the underpinning fails. Indeed, on the Rhine River we saw barges piled high with sand, headed downstream, no doubt bound for Amsterdam. Talk about every square inch of dry land being precious!
It was no surprise when I saw the clever ways those Amsterdam residents overcame the lack of terra firma. Many employed a variety of containers for planting street-side gardens. One example was a line of pots along one of the many canals in the city. Turns out wherever there is a bare spot of soil (or sand really) things will grow with their roots going deep down where there is a constant supply of water. Large rose bushes, great sprawling vines of wisteria or even trees can be seen growing out of what looks like a crack or tiny square of soil beside a building.
The most ingenious was a sort of allotment where big boxes sufficed for plots of land. I suspect the large wood crates might have originally served some other purpose, as shipping containers perhaps. But right in town there was this little oasis of green-growing things — flowers, vegetables, even artichokes could be found in the ingenious box allotment. Many of the individual crates were decorated, and the entire enclave was positively delightful and bountiful.
It just goes to show what can be accomplished in a small space. You don’t have to live in an apartment to benefit from a community garden plot. Those who have a yard but have too much shade or poor drainage, or perhaps a lack of soil in ledged areas, find community gardens the perfect solution. Most provide cultivated plots that are enriched with compost, allowing anyone to grow organic vegetables or berries. Right now community gardens in this area are buzzing with bees and vegetables, flowers too.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.