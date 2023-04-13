We don’t have to tell you that food prices are up and seem to keep on going up. While there is little we can do about that, we don’t have to take it sitting down. It is time to take action. Right now is the best time to start a few batches of seeds to produce your own food.
You can plant and then eat more healthy produce and reduce food waste and packaging costs over that of store-bought produce. The Home Garden and Seed Association (HGSA) recommends that for the most bang for your buck, select seeds for your favorite vegetable varieties.
Compare costs. You might love carrots, for example, but the price of organic carrots in the supermarket is actually quite reasonable. We're talking cost-savings here. Why take up valuable garden space for carrots, if you can use that space to grow something you love which costs a lot more to purchase? Consider relegating precious garden space to shallots or snow peas for example, which will produce what normally are rather costly vegetables. HGSA points out that baby greens sell for at least $9.50 a pound in many groceries.
Here are some easy-to-grow herbs and vegetables (for first time and seasoned gardeners alike) to grow from seed, from the HGSA. Grow from seeds for the best selection and cost options.
1. Salad greens
Topping many gardeners’ lists are salad greens, which are the perfect early-season choice. Home-grown baby greens can be grown over a long period to be harvested as they are needed — far fresher than any market purchase.
- Plant seeds indoors now, planting the seedlings in the garden after a month to four weeks, harvesting as needed. Then when the soil warms, direct-plant more seeds in garden soil for more crops later.
- Sow short rows of greens such as lettuce, arugula or mustards every two weeks while temperatures remain relatively cool. Temps of 50-75 degrees Fahrenheit are optimum for growing tender, mild salad greens.
- To harvest, use scissors or a sharp knife, cutting above growing tip or bud area of plant. It is possible to get two or three cuttings of lettuce (for example) from a single planting. To extend your growing season of salad greens, sow seeds in containers and move to partially shaded areas to grow during hot weather to extend the harvest.
2. Basil
A warm-weather herb, basil seeds can be started indoors now. Move seedlings out into the garden soil when nighttime temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. One of my favorites is “Mrs. Burns lemon basil,” a delicate basil with citrus undertones. Basil is one of those tender herbs that root well in water. That means you can root cuttings of basil in water and then plant in the garden or in containers to expand your harvest.
3. Tomatoes
Homegrown tomatoes are probably the main reason many people garden. There’s nothing like a vine-ripened tomato. Heirloom tomatoes are popular for that reason and that you can save the seeds from varieties that you like and use those seeds again next year.
- All it takes is one or two or three robust tomato plants to produce plenty of juicy tomatoes for that unparalleled taste of summer. Choice of tomato varieties is important. To extend the harvest choose an early variety or cherry tomato which produce ripe tomatoes sooner than other varieties.
- Remember that determinate varieties produce a heavy crop pretty much at one time. So with this type you can pretty much plan on when you want to have a big crop. Indeterminate (which include many of the heirloom varieties) are plants that continue to bloom and produce right up until freezing weather a few tomatoes at a time.
- If space is a consideration, look for any of the new container varieties that produce a good harvest when grown in a large pot. Start tomato seeds indoors now, and as plants germinate and start to grow, but before planting outside, move seedlings into larger containers each time burying the plant nearly up to the base of the top leaves. This produces a stem that eventually puts out roots along its length for a more robust plant. When putting into the garden, repeat the process burying most of the stem below the soil line.
These are just a few of the many options when you grow from seed, and now’s the time to get started.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.