Using floral displays to showcase a “warm” and a “cool” side, the blooming gardens at Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden are in their prime now. Designed by celebrated landscape designer Beatrice Farrand, the luxuriant gardens embrace the present and plenty of history too.
How fortunate we are to have world-class gardens to visit nearby. Within an hour or two drive we can see some of the nation’s most incredible public gardens. And this month is the perfect time to venture out to visit when they will be in their glorious prime.
Both Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens near Boothbay, and the incomparable Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden in Seal Harbor require a bit of advance planning to purchase tickets. Tickets to the Rockefeller Garden will include a set time frame as well as a designated day for visits between noon and 4 p.m.
Others like Asticou Azalea Garden and Thuya Garden (Northeast Harbor) have a $5 entrance fee to be paid upon visiting. Thuya is open until mid-September. Asticou is open May 1 to Oct. 27. The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens are open year-round. The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden is open July 11 through Sept. 10 this year. So you’ll want to plan soon to visit that incredible walled garden with its surrounding moss-carpeted woods.
The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden was designed by the celebrated landscape designer Beatrice Farrand between 1926 and 1930. According to preserve literature it was “carved out of the Maine woods with a unique atmosphere derived from combining Eastern statuary and design with a traditional English-style border garden. Strong axial relationships are a hallmark. The property including the structures and sculptures was bequeathed to the Land and Garden Preserve in 2017,” by descendants of the original owners.
Expect to be thrilled as you approach the garden proper. The road that winds through the forest is underlaid with a green carpet of moss — which is tended and cultivated by gardeners. From the car park area, it is a short walk to the walled garden. You approach along a soft red plastered brick wall, complete with ornate Oriental tile accents (made in the 18th century for China’s Forbidden City). Enter the border garden through the curved doorway that immediately transports the visitor into a brilliant display of colorful annual and perennial flowering plants. Many will notice that the two sides of the floral extravaganza deliver a delightful contrast of a “warm” and a “cool” color spectrum of blooms.
Take a seat on any of the strategically placed seating options, and imagine yourself back in the Gilded Age, if only for a moment or two as you get the opportunity to see this little portion of the world as the owners of the beautiful property did. Imagine yourself a guest from that time enjoying an afternoon tea or croquet competition on the grassy lawn.
The Border Garden was originally designed as a cutting garden for the Rockefeller family. Plants were chosen to be at their peak when the family was in residence in August. The assortment includes annuals, perennials, hardy vines, shrubs and trees. According to preserve literature, “many of the plant varieties are reused, but new varieties are experimented with each year. The annual plants are grown from seed, plugs and cuttings at the Land & Garden Preserve’s McAlpin Farm greenhouse. Fertilizer, fungicide and insecticide products are all organic along with homemade compost.”
Throughout the garden are sculptures, some of which date to the 11th or 12th century and beyond. The garden brochure describes and dates each of the pieces for reference. The original residence, Eyrie Terrace, was built in 1898 and John and Abby Rockefeller purchased the property in 1910, using it as their summer residence until 1960. After the death of John Rockefeller, the house was dismantled “because it was not suited for any successive family members to occupy,” according to preserve literature.
A lot of history, and one of the prettiest flowering gardens around await at the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden.
Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden public days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Adult tickets are $15, age 65 and over tickets $10, year-round MDI residents $10, full-time students $10, and active military $10. Visit gardenpreserve.org/post/make-your-reservations to make your reservations.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.