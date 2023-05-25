Spring may be the most wonderful time of the year — according to one TV commercial for an allergy remedy. But if allergies come with the season for you, it can make this time of the year a difficult one for you. And experts are reporting this year’s allergy season is one of the worst in years with many first-time allergy sufferers reporting symptoms. An earlier than usual and lengthened pollen season are part of the problem.
And while allergy-suffering gardeners both eagerly await and dread the seasonal blooms at the same time, there is hope. We asked Linda Vater, a self-taught garden designer and content creator on YouTube and beyond and expert for Southern Living Plant Collection, to elaborate on the issue of growing a garden that won’t give you hay fever.
Q. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies?
A. “Yes, like many people (a new report from the CDC estimates nearly one in four adults!), I suffer from seasonal allergies.”
Q. If I change my garden, how will that make up for the areas beyond my gardens?
A. “Planting allergy-friendly plants in your landscape can help reduce pollen levels in your immediate surroundings. In addition, some pollen will only travel short distances, so adjusting the plants in your landscape can be helpful to limit those types. Some plants, like Little Miss Figgy® fig, have ‘perfect’ flowers that pollinate themselves. This allows for gorgeous blooms that won’t readily disperse pollen into the air. Finally, choosing plants that are appropriate for your climate can also have an impact, as stressed plants tend to release more pollen.”
Q. What plants could I use to make a difference?
A. “There are a wide variety of ornamental plants that are allergy friendly. For shady areas, Dear Dolores® hydrangea can add a bright pop of pink or blue from spring until fall. If you have a sunny spot, It’s a Breeze® Red rose is an attractive groundcover rose that is heat- and disease-resistant. Alternatively, if you have a water-wise garden, Love and Wishes™ Salvia is drought tolerant, forms a ball of color in the landscape and doesn’t require pruning or deadheading. For pergolas or trellises, clematis can provide abundant blooms without abundant allergies. Finally, Coleus, ‘Sterling Moon’ or Lunar Lights™ begonia can add a small but mighty splash of color to incorporate allergy-friendly plants onto a porch area.”
Q. Any tips for dealing with hay fever season?
“Many weather forecasts also include a pollen count. For less severe allergies, try working outside when pollen counts are lower. Wearing a mask and goggles while working outside can further help to prevent contact with pollen. When planning your garden, consider the required maintenance of the plants you will install. Lower maintenance plants that don’t require much pruning will reduce the time you need to be outside. Once completing chores in the garden, shower and change your clothes if possible. You may also consider switching your HVAC filter to one rated for allergens. Consult your doctor if your allergies are extreme and prevent you from enjoying the outdoors entirely.”
Plant selection and personal protection can help take the sneeze out of the season, while enabling seasonal allergy sufferers to enjoy their gardens and outdoor spaces.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.