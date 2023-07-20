Good Seasons

Day after day of fog, and what has been the equivalent of a month of rain, has made this a challenging summer for any garden. Slugs and snails have been out in force. And forecasts are calling for more of the same. I, for one, have watched many a seedling disappear as those slimy pests have munched their way through my flower beds and vegetables. But the sun and heat show up eventually, turning everything on its head just like that.

Weather patterns this spring and summer have settled in with extended periods of either rain and fog or sun and high pressure. The seesaw episodes of weather have proved to be vexing for both gardeners and their gardens too. Won’t be long and we’ll find ourselves pining for rain. Across the nation there have been extreme heat waves and heat domes this summer, breaking records and scorching gardens. June was recorded as the warmest ever for the entire earth. It’s always just a matter of time before we get a sample of those high temps. While some of our plants can take the abrupt change in stride, there are many that won’t.

