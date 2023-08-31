Good Seasons

Social media has enabled people with like interests to connect and share. One example: an online group of folks who own older houses, offering advice on dealing with a range of repair issues or design ideas. A recent post about a mid-century farmhouse asked for plant suggestions to compliment the older house the owners had refurbished.

It brought to mind a garden news release I received a few weeks ago. It was titled “Plants that ‘date’ your yard,” and it listed a few examples of plants and trees that supposedly any “with it” gardener would consider no-longer fashionable, and want to replace in order to keep their landscape as current as it possibly could be. Of course, my first thought was, why would anyone want to remove perfectly good plants?

Autumn frost

Hostas may be considered “old hat,” but new cultivars like "Autumn Frost" show how these hardy perennials can be beautiful and reliable.
Japanese white spirea blooms

The Japanese white spirea is not your great-grandmother's spirea, it presents huge white flowers in early summer, and has a compact growth habit.

