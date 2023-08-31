Social media has enabled people with like interests to connect and share. One example: an online group of folks who own older houses, offering advice on dealing with a range of repair issues or design ideas. A recent post about a mid-century farmhouse asked for plant suggestions to compliment the older house the owners had refurbished.
It brought to mind a garden news release I received a few weeks ago. It was titled “Plants that ‘date’ your yard,” and it listed a few examples of plants and trees that supposedly any “with it” gardener would consider no-longer fashionable, and want to replace in order to keep their landscape as current as it possibly could be. Of course, my first thought was, why would anyone want to remove perfectly good plants?
But that release had inadvertently offered plant suggestions to landscape that ‘50s-‘60s era house! Of course, what better suggestions could there possibly be than plants that indeed “date” a yard? Whether it is a mid-century ranch or a high Victorian mansion, creating a landscape that matches the era of a residence is often what best compliments a structure. And considering that a landscape takes years to mature, that landscape can serve as a history of the structure it surrounds.
While the list of plants from the new release did not explain exactly what era they represent, it would be a good one to consider when landscaping an older home. I’ve added a couple selections that take the choices back a few decades as well for those seeking choices for turn-of-the-century landscaping.
Keep in mind that Victorian gardens were not what are today commonly called “cottage gardens.” In fact cottage gardens were eschewed by Victorians in favor of more exotic, brilliantly-colored and flamboyant choices like cannas or pampas grasses. Here’s the list of “dated” plants, shrubs and trees, along with some suggestions of new cultivars.
Hostas — Earlier examples were indeed quite boring. But new cultivars offer brilliant contrasting combos of green and white or yellow foliage like “Autumn Frost,” and some like “Empress Wu” or the variegated “Wu-La-La,” both of which can grow to five feet.
Azaleas — When it comes to these spring-flowering shrubs, consider native varieties. Updating or recreating a landscape with native choices is recommended, and these hardy azaleas can maintain the look of a by-gone era while providing habitat and flowers for native pollinators.
Magnolia trees — Hardy magnolias may be “yesterday’s news,” but climate change is making them attractive choices that keep getting better and more flowerful.
Boxwoods — The go-to shrub for the mid-century ranch home was the boxwood, and that popularity no doubt sprang from its dependable hardiness. Victorian “knot” gardens of boxwood set the tone for that time, and there’s little doubt that achieving those iconic landscapes today would be difficult without those evergreen boxwoods. Improved varieties offer more reliable, fuller bushes.
Spirea — Great-grandmother’s bridal veil spirea set the standard for this ultra hardy shrub. New cultivars are every bit as hardy but offer improved foliage interest and stunning blooms. “Double Play Doozie” sports brilliant, deep pink/red blooms and “Double Play Candy Corn” dons brilliant orange/red foliage that contrasts beautifully with spring flowering bulbs, and then turns a bright chartreuse for the summer. Other varieties, like the “Japanese white spirea,” present huge white blooms.
Lilac — Colonists in the 17th century brought lilacs here from Eastern Europe, and they were soon popular everywhere. Cold hardy and spring blooming, the shrubby trees could easily be propagated from cuttings and running sprouts, and no doubt lilacs were common pass-along plants. New varieties like the “Bloomerang” series offer repeat blooms in a range of colors on compact bushes. Dwarf lilacs also are part of the new lineup, perfect for smaller yards.
There are plenty of “new and improved” varieties in the list to satisfy any gardener — whether you are trying to match an era of an older home or just want to use tried and true plants that you can depend upon. And that is where this list especially shines. These are all varieties that have stood the test of time.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.