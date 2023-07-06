Good Seasons

Bee refuge

Residents in Germany are encouraged to erect bee refuges in their yards to protect honeybees.

 Photo by Lynette Walther

This is supposed to be the summer many of us let loose and head out traveling again after years of COVID-19 restrictions and fears. So that’s just what I did. It’s a well-known fact that travel can be enlightening and educating. My recent trip through four European countries was eye-opening in many ways.

No-mow Switzerland

While traveling through four European countries this summer, I was pleasantly surprised to see that along roadsides, sidewalks and other public spaces that wildflowers and grasses were not mowed, but were allowed to grow. The many “wild” areas no doubt provided habitat for a variety of pollinators.

One of the first things I noticed upon landing in Switzerland was that the medians by sidewalks, the roadsides and even many parts of public parks were not mowed. Grasses and wildflowers were left to grow and bloom, sometimes getting several feet tall. Throughout the four countries I visited, this practice was universal.

