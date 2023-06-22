Would you like to feature our nation’s colors in your garden but don’t quite know how to go about it? It’s easy. Here are some simple suggestions.
Annual beds
Annuals are still available from retail outlets, so you still have time to set up a patriotic annual display. Red, white and blue petunias come immediately to mind for this, but other species work as well.
When dealing with potted annuals, you can treat your new bed as a plug-and-play project. Just select a spot, dig some holes and insert your plants. Better yet, you can see how your display will look even before digging one, single hole.
Just arrange the still-potted plants in the area where they will go, step back and view your creation. If something needs changing, just rearrange the pots. When the design suits you, no need to move the pots, just dig a hole where the pot sits and insert the plant.
The design itself has infinite possibilities. You might choose straight lines, or waves, of one color and then do the same with the two others. And if geometric designs look too regimented for your taste, just try random planting, with red, white and blue all intermixed. The choice is yours.
Also, you can use most any location for your patriotic garden, as long as it gets adequate sunlight.
Potted displays
What if you absolutely do not have any available space for a patriotic display? No problem. Create a display of potted plants.
Here, you can use all annuals, all perennials or a mixture of both. Something that works well is to use a fairly tall perennial in the center of a planter and surround it with annuals.
Or you might not use any tall plants at all, but rather, some medium-height plants that fill in quickly, perhaps something with a mounding shape.
A pot filled with geraniums in the three chosen colors makes for a delightful display. The geraniums will become full and even bushy, making for a fuller look. And instead of using all three colors in one pot, you might use three pots, one red, one white and one blue. When situated close to each other, this combination really stands out.
Hanging baskets
Having a front porch with an overhand, I like to use hanging baskets for my display. Here again, this year I chose red, white and blue petunias. As long as you keep them well watered (hanging baskets dry out quickly), your petunias will continue to grow and flourish all summer, right up to the first hard frost. In my case, since the baskets are located beneath the roof overhang, it takes a very hard frost to finally kill them.
A front-porch display really calls for a flag, and I have one at the edge of the porch. I hang my patriotic basket next to the flag, where it complements the national banner.
Even if you don’t fly a flag, you can get small flags, pre-fixed on thin dowels, to stick in your baskets. Most convenience stores sell these mini-flags.
Perennial beds
Finally, you might consider a patriotic perennial bed. This takes more effort, time and planning than when dealing with annuals, but once planted, you will have it for many years to come.
As per choices, the world is at your fingertips. Given the dizzying number of species from which to choose, and the wide array of colors, this might make a good winter project.
Draw an outline of your garden on a large sheet of paper, then select your plants, taking note of how far they will spread when fully mature. Then, when the next planting season arrives, you’ll be all ready to go.
Independence Day is just around the corner, and it’s not too late to greet it with a patriotic display of red, white and blue flowers.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.