From the Ground Up

Butterbush squash

A fruit of the butterbush squash.

 Photo by Tom Seymour

The time between making up a list of seeds and plants for the upcoming season and when those choices begin to produce seems a near-eternity. So long, in fact, that I sometimes forget the advertised properties of my crops.

I know that in years past, some of the larger seed companies featured glowing descriptions of their offerings. These were sometimes a little over the top, but we took that in stride.

