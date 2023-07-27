Yes, that is the question, to weed or not to weed. You would think this would be a no-brainer, but this year it is anything but.
With scarce a dry day so far this summer, our gardens have remained in a constant state of dampness. And weeding in wet or even damp soil presents several problems. First, many plants don’t take well to being touched when wet, because that invites mold and mildew infestation. All types of beans fall into this category. Weed around your beans when the plants are wet and it’s for certain that your plants will soon develop weak spots, complete with fuzzy, gray mold.
The only solution for this is to wait for the plants to dry and then cut out infected parts. But that results in much of your harvest being removed.
Better to wait for a dry spell and weed then. But thus far we have seen no dry spells. It’s a conundrum that seems unresolvable.
Trim ‘em
Pulling weeds near your garden plants always stands as a dicey situation. Along with the weed, you might accidentally pull out your plants. Some weeds have long roots, galinsoga, or “quickweed,” being among them.
This problem becomes magnified when the soil is damp, since the soil clumps up and pulling weeds anywhere near your plants results in weed and plant all coming out in one, big bunch of soil. This is unacceptable.
There is a solution, albeit a tedious one. With a sharp knife or shears, trim the weeds at ground level, leaving the roots intact. The top growth will eventually return but by then, hopefully, the soil will be dry enough to remove the weeds intact without damaging your crops. And if not, you can always trim again.
Here’s another trick to get weeds out without harming your good plants. Even if the soil is a bit damp, this can work, as long as the weeds are not too large and don’t have extensive root systems. This should only be employed on plants that are not mold and mildew prone.
Begin by holding the good plant with one hand. Hold your hand on the ground and grasp the stem firmly. Then, with the other hand, wiggle the weed to loosen it and slowly work it out of the soil. This, too, is a laborious process, but it works.
If you want to feel a bit better about expending all this effort, try using the weeds as cooked greens. Two common garden weeds, galinsoga and lamb’s quarters, rank among the finest cooked greens. It’s a small reward for the extra work, but some reward is better than none.
Dry weeding
If this continual rainy weather persists, so will the weeds and it is possible that when and if dry conditions return, the weeds will have become as large or larger than your plants. This not a good situation, thus the above-mentioned suggestions regarding weed removal in trying conditions.
Allowing weeds to thrive and grow can result in your plants becoming stunted, since weeds can out-perform cultivated plants and draw more water and nutrients, out-competing them, in other words.
Also, If you haven’t fully thinned your rows (think beet greens and Swiss chard), and the weeds grew larger than the plants, it will set your plants back considerably once you can get in the garden and tend to it properly.
In-ground gardens present more of a problem than raised beds, because raised beds drain faster. But no matter what, if you can keep weeds at bay, at least along your rows, you’ll be far better off. Good luck.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.