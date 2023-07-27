From the Ground Up

Weeds among the beets

Weeds, seen here around beet plants, can be hard to dispose of in damp weather without damaging other plants in the garden.

 Photo by Tom Seymour

Yes, that is the question, to weed or not to weed. You would think this would be a no-brainer, but this year it is anything but.

With scarce a dry day so far this summer, our gardens have remained in a constant state of dampness. And weeding in wet or even damp soil presents several problems. First, many plants don’t take well to being touched when wet, because that invites mold and mildew infestation. All types of beans fall into this category. Weed around your beans when the plants are wet and it’s for certain that your plants will soon develop weak spots, complete with fuzzy, gray mold.

