Columnists

People often ask what we find underwater when we scuba dive and when you mention bottles, some get this weird kind of gleam in their eye. At first, I didn’t understand. That is, until I started learning more about the history of bottles as well as their collectability as an underwater treasure. Who knew?

A collection of bottles is an assortment of stories, anecdotes and historical trivia, and for divers, that includes where and how you found them. Bottle collecting is nothing new; over 40 years ago, it was estimated there were three million bottle collectors in North America!