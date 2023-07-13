For about three seasons, a nice-sized flounder followed us around every time we dove at Beauchamp Point in Rockport. He would watch us enter, then tag along behind as we explored the marine life rich rock ledges. It was his home.
We named him Finnegan and grew to enjoy his company. He was always in the same spot and seemed to like flitting along behind us. We even sported a sketch of him on one of our dive club T-shirts.
But what kind of flounder was Finnegan? We needed to know and so did some research about these interesting creatures. First, I didn’t know there were so many kinds that inhabited the waters of Maine.
A windowpane flounder (Scophthalmus aquosus) is a very thin, almost round, left-eyed flounder found from the Gulf of St. Lawrence to Florida. It is not all that much commercially sought, as its thinness makes it almost transparent. Finnegan had way more heft than that.
Perhaps it was an American Plaice (Hippoglossoides platessoides), a right-eyed flounder, round with a pointed snout and usually light red or brown in color. Finnegan, instead, was a nicely mottled green, so no dice there.
Right eyed, left eyed – what is that all about? A flounder is born with one eye on each side of its head. While the fish is a juvenile, one eye will migrate to the other side, with both eyes ending up on the same side. Left or right depends on its species.
Which brings us to whether Finnegan is a summer or winter flounder. Summer (Paralicthys dentatus) flounder are left eyed and more ovate than round, better known by a series of eye-like color spots called ocelli running down the back or dorsal side. Like winter, summer flounder can grow up to 3 feet, their width about half their length, which was about the size of Finnegan.
Winter (Pseudopleuronectes americanus) is an ovate right-eyed flounder. Like summer, it, too, can be found from Labrador to Florida, although they are less common south of Delaware Bay. They grow biggest out on Georges Bank, weighing almost 8 pounds, and can live more than 15 years.
The biggest difference between the two species is that summer flounder have fairly sharp canine teeth and a bigger mouth (hence its Latin name dentatus). We never got close enough to Finnegan to examine its teeth.
So it fell to the left- or right-eyed alignment as the best way to tell them apart. And that’s what put Finnegan into the right-eyed winter flounder category.
Flounder color patterns are changeable and can be blotched or mottled. They have even been tested on a checkerboard bottom and the camouflage reacted accordingly. How cool is that?
Winter flounder feed on fish spawn, worms, crustaceans and mollusks off the bottom. When on soft bottoms, they tend to work into the sand immediately upon landing, burying themselves, all except their eyes.
A flat fish points both eyes upward while on the bottom, a distinct advantage for protection as well as for hunting. They have been found on sandy and hard bottoms, like the rock ledges of Beauchamp Point. And at any depth sub-tidally to almost 500 feet.
But they tend to stick around a chosen area. Tagging studies showed there was very little mixing between winter populations in the Gulf of Maine, south of Cape Cod, and out on Georges Bank.
Maybe that’s why Finnegan stayed around the Irish Moss-covered rock ledges at Beauchamp Point for so many seasons. It afforded him all kinds of food as well as camouflage colors.
Winter flounder reach sexual maturity at about 2 to 3 years old and can lay up to 3.3 million eggs, which hatch in about three weeks. The larvae start as planktonic, floating in the water column, but soon become bottom-oriented.
Young flounder get eaten by cormorants and other sea birds. And they are a popular fish to catch and eat. They are also known as lemon sole, blackback flounder, sole and dab.
Winter flounder were once a large commercial and recreational fishery; peak harvests totaled over 40 million pounds. But now world stocks are considered under threat; estimates suggest about 30 million currently alive in the world. Heavy overfishing and industrial pollution are blamed.
Early on, I caught a great video of Finnegan and posted it on Youtube, where it got lots of hits. Sadly, and maybe because of that darn video, he disappeared one season. Perhaps his video fame at Beauchamp Point got him noticed by a local angler who hooked and breaded him for a nice dinner!