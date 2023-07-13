Half Seas Over

For about three seasons, a nice-sized flounder followed us around every time we dove at Beauchamp Point in Rockport. He would watch us enter, then tag along behind as we explored the marine life rich rock ledges. It was his home.

We named him Finnegan and grew to enjoy his company. He was always in the same spot and seemed to like flitting along behind us. We even sported a sketch of him on one of our dive club T-shirts.