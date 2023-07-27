When I first got involved with Belfast Lions Club, we ran a food booth at the Belfast Bay Festival. It was my first experience with City Park.
Belfast City Park is a great showcase for the city’s connection to the coast. It offers great expansive views overlooking Belfast Harbor out to the Belfast Monument. It is also where Belfast Marine Institute recently put in its first working kelp farm.
The famous Broiler Festival was held at the park for years, even after morphing into Belfast Bay Festival. Today, people vie for time for the park’s tennis and pickleball courts and baseball field. A large playground, wooden pavilion, swimming pool and horseshoe pits are all there for residents to enjoy.
It is the oldest park in the city, established in 1904. The Belfast Village Improvement Society spearheaded efforts to have it built.
This was an interesting group of serious-minded women who wanted to make Belfast a better place to live. They got city officials to clean up vacant lots around town, put out trash bins, hire tree trimers, and landscape the downtown.
Their most ambitious and successful project was City Park. After a petition drive in 1903, they convinced the city to purchase a 15-acre lot between Northport Avenue and the shore. Boston landscape architect E.L. Beard developed the park plan.
Numerous volunteers worked the site. A road was put in, paid for by the Improvement Society. That half-mile loop slopes from park entrance at Northport Avenue down to the shore.
The Belfast Lions once hosted a diabetes walk there to raise funds for Waldo County General Hospital. A large brunch was served afterward at the Waldo County Shrine Club across the street.
City Park officially opened its gates Sept. 9, 1906, and the place never looked back. A heavily used area, its gates are officially open May to November. The park initially offered plenty of attractions like bath houses, a picnic pavilion, clambake ovens, and concerts in a bandstand.
In 1936, a salt-water pool and seawall were installed, part of a WPA project under FDR's New Deal during the Great Depression. It is reported thousands of swimmers used the pool that first year. A large, awesome oil painting of the pool hung in Darby’s Restaurant for years.
Maine Broiler Day, Belfast's longest-running festival, launched in 1948 as a nod to the county’s major employer. Poultry was king and the festival recognized Belfast as a nationwide leader in the industry.
City Park became a showplace for public displays and demonstrations of new processing equipment and ways to raise, cook or serve chickens. Debates on barbecue recipes flourished.
In 1949 festival organizers elected the first Broiler Queen in a statewide competition, bestowing upon her all honors and accolades representing the poultry industry.
By the 1950s, City Park hosted the Broiler Festival’s chicken dinner, billed as the world’s largest. It was reported in 1957 that 14,000 people devoured nearly 12 tons of chicken prepared over open barbecue pits stretching the length of a football field.
In the early 1970s, a new freshwater pool was built away from the shoreline. The old saltwater facility was filled in for the park’s lower parking area. Horseshoe pits were installed there as well.
City Park at one time had a campground and a large sign welcoming tourists, proudly situated at the park entrance. Two tennis courts were built, people had to share their use and shut off the installed lights when done.
A baseball field went in near the park entrance. There isn’t a day in the summer without games being played or practices or a few kids shagging fly balls. My son worked at a snack shack in the park one summer, serving milkshakes and deep-fried Oreo cookies.
When pickleball hit, City Park was ready. It was not long before pickleball courts were established over by the basketball goals. The large playground on the south side near the swimming pool got attention in the late 1990s, refurbished with wood chips to fall on and more child-friendly playground equipment.
The Bay Festival eventually faded out and other city festivals arrived, but no longer at City Park. For nearby residents, that may not have been such a bad thing.
City Park today is still going strong. During Kelp Farm season, I came down to check on the BMI mooring balls to see if they had dragged. Some mornings, I drive down just to watch the sun rise over Penobscot Bay.
Thank you to the far-seeing women of the Belfast Village Improvement Society!
Charles H. Lagerbom teaches AP U.S. History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He is the author of "Whling in Maine" and "Maine to Cape Horn," available through Historypress.com.