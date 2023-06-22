Maine residents watch summer cruise ships arrive with mixed emotions. Back in 1914, Bar Harbor woke up to find one of the most luxurious ocean liners of the day anchored just offshore from the Shore Path.
It was the German-built SS Kronprinzessin Cecilie and thereby lies a Maine maritime tale of when the Great War arrived in Maine.
In 1906, A.G. Vulkan built the 19,360-ton luxury passenger liner at his shipyard in Stettin. It was last of a quartet of four-funneled liners built for North German Lloyd and was launched Dec. 1.
Eighteen years earlier, German Kaiser Wilhelm II had attended a naval review at Spithead in England, where he had marveled at Great Britain’s White Star’s luxury transatlantic passenger liners.
Envious of Britain’s monopoly on possessing the biggest, fastest and grandest passenger ships, Wilhelm vowed upon his return to Germany to challenge that status. Much like the better-known dreadnought competition for naval superiority, the maritime honor of Germany was also at stake regarding transoceanic liners.
The first was four-funneled Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse in 1897. For the first time, shocking many, British supremacy on the North Atlantic was successfully challenged. Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse won the Blue Ribbon for speed against all existing Cunard liners.
Next came Kronprinz Wilhelm in honor of the crown prince, then Kaiser Wilhelm II, and finally Kronprinzessin Cecilie. Collectively they were called the Four Sisters.
The liners were eventually overshadowed by Cunard’s Lusitania and Mauretania and White Star’s Olympic and Titanic, but for a brief period, they were floating symbols of Germany’s supremacy on the Atlantic.
The two-and-two-funnels arrangement was an unconventional design and always made them clearly recognizable. Pairing them actually eliminated need for space-consuming shafts in the first-class restaurant and enabled a better exhaust system from the boiler deck.
These four-stack liners quickly became the vessels of choice. Some suggest ocean travelers judged them larger and safer – having more stacks meant a better ship. Many who sailed aboard Kronprinzessin Cecilie thought so.
Research shows many immigrants used this reasoning buying their one-way passage to America. Apparently, some steamer companies even misrepresented their vessels having more stacks than they really did, which caused small-scale riots on sailing day.
Kronprinzessin Cecilie was 707 feet long and its beam was 72 feet. It sported four mustard-colored funnels, three masts and twin screws, producing speed over 22 knots. It also had the largest steam reciprocating machinery at the time ever fitted to a ship. The liner could accommodate 617 first class, 326 second class and 798 third class passengers.
It was named after the Crown Prince’s wife Cecilie Augusts Marie, daughter of Grand Duke Friedrich Franz III of Mecklenburg Schwerin. She married Friedrich William, eldest son of Emperor Wilhelm II in June 1905.
An arranged marriage, it was love at first sight. Their wedding day, June 6, 1905, became a memorable event in Berlin. They had six children.
But the liner named for her did not have such an auspicious beginning. After its July 1907 launch, the grand new vessel prepared to leave Bremerhaven on its maiden voyage, but sank at the pier. It is unclear why. A month later, the pumped-out ship was ready to depart.
Conditions aboard were sumptuous. If you are familiar with Titanic‘s interior from movies or online recreated tours, you have a pretty good idea about the German liner. Kronprinzessin Cecilie was a bit shorter in length but just as opulent.
Many notable American millionaires used it for quick, luxurious passages to and from Europe. The first-class restaurant showcased a fish tank for the freshest dinner selections. There were even small separate private dining rooms for the most exclusive guests.
A deluxe suite cost $2,500. First class had carved wood salons adorned with gilded mirrors and impressive artwork. Suites and staterooms boasted marble bathrooms and special sitting rooms.
Even steerage was decent compared to other liners of the day. Those accommodations were $25 for the five-day, 20-hour passage to New York. They were the most profitable for the company, a reflection of the time’s major migration to America.
Kronprinzessin Cecilie sailed weekly from New York or Bremerhaven. Thousands of passengers were served, it was considered one of the finest, most luxurious liners of the day. But World War I changed all that and interestingly involved the luxury liner in Maine maritime history.
