Saturday, July 29 was World Anchor Day. In honor of the occasion and as archivist of the Antarctican Society, I had the pleasure of presenting two 814-lb. Baldt anchors to Capt. Jim Sharp of the Sail, Power and Steam Museum in Rockland.
The pair of Baldts had been used as Bower anchors aboard National Science Foundation research vessel Hero, built in 1968 at Harvey F. Gamage’s shipyard in South Bristol. The idea was to use a sturdy wooden-built trawler as a scientific platform along the shallow bays and passages of the ice-choked Antarctic Peninsula.
The vessel was to operate in conjunction with shore-based U.S. Antarctic program station Palmer, named after seal hunter Nathaniel Palmer, mariner from Stonington, Connecticut, one of the first to sight the Antarctic Peninsula. In 1820, he glimpsed land from aboard his sturdy little ship named Hero.
Arctic mariner and Maine-resident Jack Crowell was NSF point-man for the job and led the charge for this new Hero to be constructed of wood, have sails and be built by well-known wooden shipbuilder Harvey Gamage himself. Crowell carried enough clout with NSF to make it happen.
Designed by marine architect Stanley Potter, Hero was 125 feet long and 300 tons, but drew only 12 feet of water, crucial for it to explore inner bays and harbors of the peninsula. Contemporary icebreakers and research ships drew double that depth, making Hero unique at the time.
Hero was diesel driven by a 380-horsepower engine, but also carried sails. Its frame was native oak timbers and sheathed in tough South American greenheart wood. The mast was Oregon fir. Hero was ketch-rigged so it could carry a decent amount of sail yet still be able to maneuver around ice-choked inlets, it carried 1700-square feet of high-visibility orange sails.
For 16 years, Hero did yeoman-like service in Tierra del Fuego, Cape Horn and Antarctic waters. With a cast of colorful captains and crew and scientists and adventures, Hero became the face of American science and diplomacy in the region.
Volcanic eruptions, research station arsonists, encounters with Jacques Cousteau and Calypso, CIA Cold War connections, Chilean and Argentine geopolitics, numerous storms and ice dangers, as well as a front-row seat to the 1982 Falkland Islands War, all contributed to its storied career.
In mid-1980s, the next-generation research vessel, all-steel Polar Duke, built in Norway, came online. Hero’s time had passed. Decommissioned in 1986, it sailed to Port Hueneme in California until the port of Umpqua in Reedsport, Oregon, bought it through the Federal Surplus Property Program. Over the next three decades, many ideas, dreams and schemes were floated and tried but none seemed to gain traction.
Hero fell on hard times and in the late 1990s was sold at auction for $5,000 and relocated to Reindeer, Oregon. In 2005, it was being used for storage in Portland, Oregon. By 2007 it was in Newport, Oregon, when purchased by its final owner. Towed to Bay Center, Washington, nothing was done with it and Hero basically rotted away.
In 2017 during a winter storm, the research vessel sank at its dock in Bay Center, like a tired prizefighter sinking to his knees. It became an environmental hazard. The Department of Natural Resources declared it derelict and made plans to demolish and remove the hulk. Five years later, funds were finally appropriated. In 2022, Ballard Marine Construction of Washougal, Washington, was contracted to demolish and remove Hero.
When Hero sank, the Antarctican Society contacted DNR, receiving tentative approval to take ownership of salvaged items, provided the society assumed responsibility for transporting them back to Maine. There were no guarantees of what items. Funds were raised and RB Browns trucking company hired to stand by.
Demolition was complete by fall 2022, and Ballard Marine contacted the society in November that there were 17 tons of Hero remains for them. Come get them!
They were trucked cross-country in winter conditions, including a four-day blizzard shutdown on Interstate 80 in Wyoming, arriving in Maine just before Christmas. Fifty-four years after leaving, Hero was finally home.
Hero’s two bow anchors were cleaned and preserved and presented to Capt. Jim Sharp and the Sail, Power and Steam Museum. This makes sense, as Capt. Sharp knew well Jack Crowell, mastermind behind Hero, who passed away in 1986.
Also included was a framed photograph of Capt. Pieter Lenie with the anchors and Hero in the ice off Palmer Station, Antarctica. A wooden plaque made by students at the Belfast Marine Institute was given to help remember and tell the story of what this vessel accomplished.
If you get a chance, swing by the Sail, Power and Steam museum and take a look at these wonderful pieces of Maine maritime and polar history. Oh, the stories they could tell!
Charles H. Lagerbom teaches AP U.S. History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He is the author of “Whaling in Maine” and “Maine to Cape Horn,” available through Historypress.com.