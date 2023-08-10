Half Seas Over

Saturday, July 29 was World Anchor Day. In honor of the occasion and as archivist of the Antarctican Society, I had the pleasure of presenting two 814-lb. Baldt anchors to Capt. Jim Sharp of the Sail, Power and Steam Museum in Rockland.

The pair of Baldts had been used as Bower anchors aboard National Science Foundation research vessel Hero, built in 1968 at Harvey F. Gamage’s shipyard in South Bristol. The idea was to use a sturdy wooden-built trawler as a scientific platform along the shallow bays and passages of the ice-choked Antarctic Peninsula.

Tags

Recommended for you