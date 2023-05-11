Half Seas Over

Starting last spring, over the summer and into the fall, I (and many others) had the opportunity to help out with the Belfast Marine Institute kelp farm. It has been a great experience.

BMI at Belfast Area High School embarked on an aqua-culture educational program and last fall was able to establish an actual working kelp farm off City Park. On three 400-foot lines, students transplanted Sugar Kelp (Saccharina latissimi) and Alaria Kelp (Alaria esculenta).

Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.

