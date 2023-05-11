Starting last spring, over the summer and into the fall, I (and many others) had the opportunity to help out with the Belfast Marine Institute kelp farm. It has been a great experience.
BMI at Belfast Area High School embarked on an aqua-culture educational program and last fall was able to establish an actual working kelp farm off City Park. On three 400-foot lines, students transplanted Sugar Kelp (Saccharina latissimi) and Alaria Kelp (Alaria esculenta).
They even had a 100-foot test line off the town dock near Nautilus Restaurant, although it was not successful. At some point early on, it was accidently pulled out of the water long enough for the spores not to make it.
The lines off City Park were seeded by spools of small kelp spores already growing on a string. This year, the spools were purchased with spores already growing on them. Next season, BMI students hope to grow their own spores on their own spools in their own kelp nursery.
The nursery will be in the new BMI Wet Lab down near the athletic field between the Concession Stand and scoreboard. BMI hopes to have an Open House for this Wet Lab at some point next fall for the community to come see it in action. Hopefully the public will see several plastic spools with string from which vibrant kelp spores are growing!
Once “planted” in the open waters of Belfast Bay, the BMI kelp grew astonishingly fast over the winter. BMI frequently checked on the progress of this growth, noting it really took off once the daylight increased with the return of the sun.
They also monitored the site to see if any of their six 75lb Danforth anchors dragged or the 400-foot lines crossed after numerous winter storms. In April, BMI divers swam out to the farm from City Park checking the growth from an underwater perspective. Bottom terrain was also investigated.
The result of all this effort is a pretty decent first-time harvest of kelp this May. Samples sent to the University of Maine were tested for bacteria and heavy metals. BMI is able to offer two ways to enjoy this harvest. Food Grade kelp (just the blade or leaf) is for consumption while Ag-Product kelp (blade, stipe or stem, and hold-fast) is for composting.
Ag-Product kelp is a great product for gardeners and farmers as a composting agent. BMI harvests wet Ag-Product into 20lb mesh bags for easy lifting. For Food-Grade, BMI harvests just the blade into fish totes with lids to avoid crushing. People ordering Food-Grade will need to bring their own cooler or container to the dock when picking up.
Sugar kelp produces mannitol, a natural sugar that lends a sweet flavor to dried blades. It can be soaked and simmered to make a light broth. Blades can also be toasted and crumbled into powder or flakes and used for seasoning. Blades can also be used to wrap and steam vegetables, meats, or fish as well as sliced and boiled for a healthy green vegetable. Alaria or Ribbon or Winged Kelp is similar to Japanese wakame, used in miso soup and seaweed salads. The chewy, nutty taste works well in salads or used as a mild vegetable in any dish.
One BMI project is the creation of a kelp cook-off competition for area chefs and cooks and those interested in trying their hand creating kelp dishes. One BMI student is currently organizing such a competition as his final project. More details to follow.
Other proposed BMI projects for the kelp include creating a kelp shampoo. Another planned project is to explore making and marketing kelp smoothies. The excitement is definitely there and BMI students’ creativity and interest is off the charts!
Conservative estimates for this season’s yield is likely a ton or so of kelp, about 4 pounds per foot of line. Better seeding techniques and better handling of the spools during transplanting will likely result in a doubling or tripling of the harvested amount in future seasons.
Contact the BMI and let them know how many pounds of Food Grade or Ag-Product kelp you might want. They can be reached at BMI@rsu71.org. Both are sold by the pound. Once enough orders come in, a harvest time will be set. Dates and times will be provided to buyers and arrangements made to meet at the Belfast Town Dock. Food-Grade and Ag-Product will be unloaded there for the buyers to pick-up, unless other arrangements have been made.
Watching students be involved from the start with this effort has been truly rewarding to me as an educator. All the things that went into it like designing the farm, learning and locating what equipment and gear was needed, and how to get that material together ready to be deployed have been extremely gratifying to be a part of.
Now we get to see the end result and the harvest from this incredible effort. It doesn’t get more exciting than that!
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP U.S. History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He is author of “Whaling in Maine” and “Maine to Cape Horn,” available through Historypress.com.