Half Seas Over

Sea Monsters and Davy Jones' Locker

Bad luck can bring on monsters or a trip to Davy Jones’ Locker, illustration from 1870 edition of “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne, and image of Davy Jones sitting on his locker wearing a pirate captain’s uniform. Images in Public Domain

Researching a shipwreck, I noticed it had different names, and it got me thinking about boats and renaming them. And that led me down a rabbit hole of nautical superstitions!

Superstitions are deeply held thoughts and beliefs, especially strong with mariners. Perhaps because there is much about the marine world one cannot control, a sailor needs to ensure things go right or be on the lookout for signs of what is to come.

Lucky Gus

Augustus Fitz-Roy or “Gus” bringing good luck to the author’s house.
Neptune tobacco; Temple of Poseidon

Top: Neptune tobacco label c. 1860s. Bottom: Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion on the Aegean Sea about 70 kilometers from Athens, known by ancient Greeks as the “Sacred Cape.” On top of this 60-meter cliff stands the marble temple dedicated to Poseidon, God of the Sea, built around 440BC. Public Domain; Photo by Charles H. Lagerbom

