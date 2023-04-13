In 1836, a monster was reported off Southwest Harbor measuring 40 feet with “the circumference of a five gallon keg.” The Boston Journal suggested maybe the creature should confine itself to a vegetable diet.
That same year, Captain Black aboard the schooner Fox observed a snake-like creature near Mount Desert Rock, a remote, treeless chunk of granite 25 miles south of Bar Harbor.
Atop this ledge, only 17 feet above sea level, sits Mount Desert Rock Lighthouse, considered one of the most remote lighthouses. It is also home to Blair Marine Research Station, a unique research platform now owned by College of the Atlantic.
In 1891, author Samuel Adams Drake called it “...A strange sight, indeed, in a strange place! — rising above the waves like the last monument of some buried city of antediluvian times... A bare rock, drenched by every gale, holds the light-tower high above the waves.”
Maritime historian Edward R. Snow called it part of another world, apt for sighting sea-monsters!
In March 1829, Congress appropriated $5,000 for a light to aid mariners heading into Frenchman and Blue Hill Bays. The light went operational Aug. 25, 1830, with a fixed white light 44 feet above mean high water.
Esais Preble was first keeper and his son, William, assistant. Not clear if they were there when Black’s monster sighting happened in 1836. Records indicate Preble served 1833 to 1835 and Benjamin Ward Jr. not until 1841. Black’s sighting stands uncorroborated.
In the 1850s, a New Harbor fisherman reported a strange sighting finding himself deluged with questions from marine biologists hoping to identify a possible new species. Their best guess was a giant oarfish.
The world’s longest bony fish, they sometimes reach 30 feet and spawn July to December with eggs that float until hatching. Also called earthquake fish, they tend to surface around tremors, disturbed from their deep habitat. Long and eel-like, they might be responsible for the monsters seen over the years.
In 1868 a creature described as a “wonderful fish” was caught near Eastport. Part beast and fish, it measured thirty feet and twenty-one feet in girth. The creature had one enormous dorsal fin, two small side fins near the belly and a shark-like tail. About a third of its length from the tail, near its small fins, extended two huge legs ending with webbed feet!
In August 1880 around New Harbor, another monster was discovered people thought an unknown shark species. Captured dead by Capt. S.W. Hanna, it was 25 feet long and a foot wide. Shaped like an eel, it had a flat head which stuck out over a small mouth, full of sharp teeth.
The skin was shark-like, the tail fin eel-like. It exhibited a small pair of fins behind its head. On its back was a small dorsal fin. Most curious, it had three pairs of gills not covered by a flap of skin.
Eminent ichthyologist Spencer Baird thought it a frilled shark Chlamydoselachus anguineus, although the longest known specimen was less than 7 feet long, not this 25-foot brute. Baird documented its appearance, although he never actually saw it — the body by that time had been discarded.
Sightings of Maine sea monsters appeared frequent in the 1800s, but by 1900s they began to taper off. But not completely.
In 1905, south of Casco Bay and Cape Elizabeth, H. C. Merriam and sons were sailing to Woods Island Light. They spotted what they described as a monster serpent that swam circles around their boat.
Five years later in August 1910, the captain of the fishing steamer Bonita arrived in Portland with 100 barrels of fish and an amazing story. He claimed an immense sea creature, 90 feet long, came within 50 yards of his boat. Described as being black with white spots, it stayed visible for several minutes before disappearing beneath the surface.
Throughout the 1930s and 40s, reports of a sea serpent often seen off Eastport became talk of the town. In 1958, a fisherman named Ole Mikkelson and his first mate reported a large sea serpent that swam toward them, 5 miles off Cape Elizabeth. He first thought it was a submarine.
Mikkelson readied to cut his nets and retreat when it dove. That’s when he noted its large, forked tail. The creature stayed under for over four minutes, then resurfaced 125 feet away.
The monster was over 100 feet with the tail of a mackerel and color of a cusk, a North Atlantic cod-like fish. While it swam, its head turned every time nearby Portland Light Ship’s foghorn sounded.
A 1963 National Fisherman article debated Maine sea monsters after sightings by skipper and crew of a New Bedford dragger. They reported a giant sea monster with a huge body and small alligator-like head.
The last Maine sea monster sighting was in 1981, although there is a story of a woman seeing something serpent-like off Biddeford as recently as 2002.
Whether one believes or not, Maine sea monsters continue to be a source of interest and fascination, earning themselves a unique category in Maine maritime history.
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.