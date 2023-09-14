Half Seas Over

My mom’s favorite when visiting was Marshall Point Lighthouse. It was also where my good friend Paul Dalrymple lived. In fact, his mother had been born in the lighthouse, which overlooks both Muscongus and Penobscot bays.

The light was installed in 1832 to help shipping traffic into Port Clyde harbor. The previous year, the federal government appropriated $4,000. Samuel Marshall sold four acres of land for $120 and the original lighthouse was a 20-foot tower built of rubblestone with 14-inch reflectors from seven oil lamps that ran on lard.

