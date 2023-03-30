Visiting a friend in Burlington, Vermont, I learned about the Lake Champlain monster nicknamed Champ, supposedly similar to the famous Nessie of Scotland’s Loch Ness.
Then I learned of the sea monsters off Maine. There have been lots of sightings, some going back several hundred years, even to Revolutionary War times and earlier.
One creature spotted in Casco Bay has earned the nickname Cassie. One of the first documented sightings was in 1818, when a serpent-like creature was spotted just off Week’s Wharf in Portland.
Penobscot Bay has had its share of monster sightings as well, some even earlier than Cassie.
One of the earliest occurred in 1779. Perhaps it should be called Penny? That year the British had entrenched themselves at Castine, and Massachusetts had failed with its Penobscot Expedition to dislodge them.
Edward Preble was an ensign aboard the American ship Protector in Penobscot Bay when crew spotted a “great serpent.” The young ensign, destined to become a famous commodore and early father of the U.S. Navy, was ordered into a longboat to investigate.
The creature floated motionless near them and Preble was ordered to row closer. The beast raised its head several feet out of the water, its long neck appearing much like a giant snake. Preble fired at it point-blank; the creature reared and dove beneath the surface. They waited, hoping it might reappear, but the monster had vanished.
Other sightings occurred in Broad Bay, early name for Waldoboro’s Muscongus Bay. As far back as 1751, fishermen reported sightings of sea serpents in the bay. In 1780, Capt. George Little and his brother Luther chased one. Little ordered his crew to fire at it but missed. The creature dove deep and was not seen again. It was described as 45 feet long with a man-sized head rising 5 feet out of the water.
It also swam at an incredible speed. Luther noted it dove when fired upon, but resurfaced a distance away, swimming quickly to Louds Island where it slithered onto shore and disappeared.
A decade after Preble’s sighting and the Little’s encounter, something surfaced off Mount Desert Island in 1793 that was dark brown and 60 feet long.
On the morning of June 20, Capt. Crabtree encountered it off MDI while returning from the West Indies, writing, “That part of the body which was out of the water I judged to be about the size of a barrel in circumference, but the head larger, having some resemblance of a horse’s head.”
Its eye was black, sharp and piercing. Crabtree was so near he could clearly see no fins or external appendages; it moved by writhing, like other serpents. The sea monster disappeared beneath the surface. Two others were seen onshore at the Cranberry Islands, but immediately slipped into the water upon being discovered.
In 1819, a 100-foot skeleton washed ashore on MDI’s beach. According to the “Farmers’ Cabinet,” “The skeleton extended from the shore into some woods upon its borders, and the head is supposed to have been burned off.”
A local citizen sent the bones to Boston “in the hope that upon examination, they will elucidate the fact of the existence of a Sea Serpent.” No report ever came out and the bones were lost.
Sightings off MDI occurred again in 1827, when David Thurlo Jr. spotted one while out fishing for mackerel. He was 6 leagues east-south-east of Mount Desert Rock when a “monster of the serpent kind” appeared coming alongside his boat.
The Boston Courier reported he harpooned the thing and that it ran off with the boat in tow. It stopped, raising its head 7 feet out of the water. The line parted when it ran again; the creature disappeared with the harpoon still embedded.
Later, Thurlo was in one of the ship’s boats when the serpent came up right beside him. He frantically rowed for his schooner, 3 miles away. The monster raised his head and followed Thurlo, keeping the same distance from the boat until they reached the ship.
Thurlo thought there were two, saying the one he harpooned was not the same that followed him, though both were 80 feet long and dark with large scales. He thought it resembled a shark.
The 1831 Boothbay Register reported sightings at Fairy Cove, describing it as the biggest eel ever seen, eyes as big as saucers. Witnesses feared it might even come ashore.
The Portland Courier said the creature seemed peculiarly attached to Boothbay Harbor, calling it his snake-ship. Capt. Walden of the U.S. Revenue Cutter Detector was at anchor when he and his officers and crew observed it. They claimed it boomed along near the lighthouse, over 100 feet long. A boat investigated, but the creature disappeared.
Other sightings in the following years kept the idea of Maine sea monsters alive. More to come!
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.