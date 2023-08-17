Folk singer Pete Seeger was a prolific songwriter famous for “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" and "If I Had a Hammer." He also wrote "Kisses Sweeter Than Wine" and "Turn! Turn! Turn!”
Pete also mastered the five-string banjo and combined his love of music with social activism, including joining the communist party for a time. He happily joined the fight for judicial, social and civil rights. His anti-war message was clear in his 1967 "Waist Deep in the Big Muddy.”
He was also a passionate environmentalist. In 1966, Seeger’s “God Bless the Grass” became the first album in history entirely dedicated to songs about environmental issues.
It was during this time that Seeger and his wife Toshi worked to help save the Hudson River from pollution and misuse. They founded the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater to protect the river and area wetlands through advocacy and public education.
Seeger planned to build a sloop similar to what sailed on the Hudson in the 1800s. It would, he hoped, entice people to visit his beloved river and experience its beauty. This would then motivate them to want to preserve it.
Fundraising began with many dockside concerts up and down the river. Seeger would pass around his banjo case for donations. He and many friends helped spread awareness of his vision and the growing crowds responded with contributions.
The proposed vessel Seeger envisioned was to be an environmental ambassador for this mission. They named the sloop Clearwater and hired Cyrus Hamlin to design it. And they turned to the well-known wooden boat builder Harvey F. Gamage of South Bristol, Maine, to build it.
Gamage’s shipyard was involved at the time with the monumental task of building and launching the 125-foot, 300-ton National Science Foundation Research Vessel Hero when Seeger approached him about Clearwater.
Hero was launched into the Damariscotta River in March 1968. By summer its sea trials and shakedown cruises were over and the vessel headed south for its Antarctic service. Gamage finished two earlier projects, a pair of 80-foot scallopers, Pioneer and Oceanic, then turned his attention to Clearwater.
In October 1968 Clearwater’s keel was laid down. The gaff-rigged sloop would be 106 feet in length and 25 feet in beam with a draft of 8 feet. Gamage built it with traditional plank-on-frame wooden construction, an auxiliary engine and 70 tons of cargo space.
The rig is a single mast and topmast that soars to 108 feet from the 76-foot-long deck. Its main boom is 65 feet long and the gaff 45 feet. With a mainsail, main topsail and jib, Clearwater could put up a total of 4,305 square feet of sail.
It was Harvey Gamage’s 241st wooden vessel he built. It was also one of the last, as he soon retired. Harvey F. Gamage passed away in 1976.
The majestic-looking sloop was launched May 17, 1969, and made its maiden voyage down to the South Street Seaport in New York. Then it was up the Hudson River to its home in Beacon, New York, near Poughkeepsie.
That November, Seeger was at the Vietnam Moratorium March on Washington, D.C., leading half a million protesters singing Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance."
Once at Poughkeepsie, Clearwater began an annual music and environmental festival, which has morphed into today’s Great Hudson River Revival. In 2004, the sloop was listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance to the environmental movement. And it is still going strong.
Clearwater became the blueprint for other environmental groups to follow. The concept of a working vessel dedicated to an environmental group focusing on a river and ecosystem was pioneering.
As late as 2012, Seeger released the music video and single "God's Counting on Me, God's Counting on You," recorded and filmed on Clearwater. It refers to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. Pete Seeger died in 2014.
It was also a new concept to use onboard environmental classroom accessibility to students, one that has since inspired others. Today several organizations and their ships emulate Clearwater’s hands-on method of teaching.
Some connected with Maine include Bayshore Discovery Project’s AJ Meerwald. Although based in New Jersey, the vessel was recently restored at the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast.
And there is the Ocean Classroom Foundation’s schooner Harvey Gamage — not only named for the man who built Clearwater, but also the vessel beneath which I once spent an afternoon, un-fouling its propeller.
Who would have thought? Just like Pete Seeger’s lyrics, “To Everything…Turn! Turn! Turn! There is a reason.” Thanks, Pete!
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.