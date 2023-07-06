Half Seas Over

It is the pine trees that make Maine’s soil so acidic. That darn acidity plays a factor, especially when it comes to archaeology. Material culture items like bone, ceramics, tools and wood don’t last very long in the soils of Maine.

But when they are part of a shell heap, then exciting things happen! Namely, they stay better preserved because of concentrations of calcium carbonate from the shells, the alkalinity of which neutralizes soil acidity.