It is the pine trees that make Maine’s soil so acidic. That darn acidity plays a factor, especially when it comes to archaeology. Material culture items like bone, ceramics, tools and wood don’t last very long in the soils of Maine.
But when they are part of a shell heap, then exciting things happen! Namely, they stay better preserved because of concentrations of calcium carbonate from the shells, the alkalinity of which neutralizes soil acidity.
One part of Maine’s maritime history is the interaction between inhabitants and marine resources. One such showcase of that interaction is the presence of large shell heaps or middens along Maine’s coasts and rivers.
For generations, indigenous people frequented the coast, availing themselves of shellfish and other abundant marine-related resources. They tended to return to the same places, season after season.
The remains of thrown-aside shells piled up, in addition to any discarded, lost, buried or misplaced everyday items. The result is a bonanza of archaeological remains that provide views into these early peoples’ ways of life.
Middens can range in size from a thin layer of shells along shore to more substantial built-up accumulations spanning centuries. What is interesting is that no signs of permanent settlements have been found; these were just seasonal stops on yearly circuits.
Well-preserved bones provide clues about the climate, season and hunting patterns when a site was occupied. Analyzing growth patterns of discarded oyster shells reveals they were only harvested in winter or early spring. The groups may have remained until the end of annual runs of alewives and other species in early May.
Other information gleaned suggests these inhabitants were skilled hunters and fishermen, enjoying multiple options of sustainable foods. This well-rounded diet included large game like deer and moose but also a huge selection of marine resources.
Midden remains can also help identify flora and fauna no longer available in the area or no longer viable because of environmental or climatic changes.
One of the most famous of Maine’s shell heaps is along the Upper Damariscotta River. These oyster middens were built up 1,000 to 2,000 years ago. Evidence suggests people were shell harvesting at Damariscotta as far back as 5,000 years, if not more.
But Damariscotta’s midden most likely came from people who migrated into the area about 2,500 years ago. They brought with them ceramics; this era is referred to as the Ceramic Period, lasting roughly from their arrival until contact with Europeans in the 16th century.
On the Damariscotta River’s east side there was an enormous shell midden everyone referred to as Whaleback, because of its shape. As early as 1692, residents were using Whaleback for building materials.
Fort William Henry at Pemaquid was built with lime, processed from shells taken from there. Other uses included fertilizer and road construction. In the 1880s, much of Whaleback was removed when a factory was built nearby to process shells into chicken feed.
In 1886, Harvard’s Peabody Museum sent a team to take control of all recovered prehistoric materials coming out of Whaleback. They hired a Damariscotta local named A.T. Gamage to catalog and map all discoveries. He then boxed up everything, shipping it to Cambridge.
Gamage’s records are interesting. He listed a wide selection of remains showing that indigenous people enjoyed such foods as deer, moose, bear, raccoon, seals, eider ducks and loons. Fish included shad, sturgeon, alewives, eels, and extremely large codfish.
They also dined on sea mink and the great auk, two species that went extinct in the 1800s. And they feasted on oysters — lots and lots of them. Some shells Gamage measured were over a foot long.
Gamage also recorded presence of human remains found among the shells, at least 14 different individuals by his count, of all ages. There were also several dogs found in the midden, perhaps buried on purpose or simply discarded onto the piles when they moved on.
Within three months of intensive removal efforts, the midden had almost totally vanished. Gamage noted the rapidly diminishing feature, its once grandeur now maybe not even worth going to see. The chicken feed factory did not last long either, just five years. After fire damaged some buildings, the business folded in 1891.
A historical treasure and impressive part of Maine’s landscape, extending more than 400 feet uphill from the river bank and up to 30 feet deep, had quickly become just a trace of its former glory.
Only a small portion of Whaleback midden remains today. It is part of the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust. The midden is a State Historic Site and even features a small hiking trail.
But for countless seasons and generations of early Mainers, it was the gathering place to enjoy fresh-caught oysters from the cold waters of Maine’s marine world.
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.