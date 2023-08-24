Half Seas Over

Did you know Hodgdon Brothers shipbuilding in East Boothbay is said to be the oldest continuous operating family boatbuilder in the United States? That is pretty cool!

In 1816, Caleb Hodgdon and brother Tyler added shipbuilding to their sawmill and gristmill operations on the Damariscotta River when they built a 42-foot fishing schooner named Union.

Tags

Recommended for you