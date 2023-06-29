Kronprinzessin Cecilie‘s last voyage as a passenger ship began on July 28, 1914, when it departed New York for Germany. World War I broke out just a week later, when they were in the mid-Atlantic carrying 1,200 passengers and a cargo of $14 million in gold and silver.
Germany declared war on France Aug. 3, then on Belgium Aug. 4. That same day, England declared war on Germany. Capt. Charles Pollack quickly realized the danger of Allied confiscation of his ship and turned westward.
But go where? With England an enemy, Canada was out of the question, so the ship headed back to then still neutral United States.
Knowing the British and French would be looking for them and their cargo, Pollack ran westward at top speed without lights, even in foggy conditions. They also disguised their funnels to resemble the British liner Olympic.
As they neared the American mainland, Pollack steered toward Maine. One passenger, New York yachtsman Ledyard Blair, was a summer resident and member of Bar Harbor’s Eastern Yacht Club. On Aug. 4 under cover of darkness, he guided the liner to safe anchorage in Frenchman Bay.
Upon arrival, many locals thought it the Olympic, because of its funnels. When residents telegraphed New York asking about the Olympic, they were told it was safely berthed at its usual spot, Pier 59.
Within a short time, the ship was surrounded by numerous watercraft and its identity confirmed. Locals soon were selling newspapers to passengers for $10 a copy. British authorities recognized Kronprinzessin Cecilie was now out of their reach.
President Woodrow Wilson ordered U.S. Navy destroyers to Bar Harbor to protect the ship, with newspapers calling it the Treasure Ship. Treasury Secretary William McAdoo sent custom officers to secure the cargo.
Dozens of area doctors were gathered to check on passengers and crew. Special trains were arranged in Portland and Bangor to take the passengers on to New York City.
Steamer J.T. Morse took German officials from the ship to Rockland, where they boarded trains to Boston. With passengers gone, the Coast Guard cutter Androscoggin moored alongside and began to transfer the gold and silver.
It was unloaded onto the Bar Harbor wharf as guarded trains arrived to take it to New York. Wooden kegs full of gold coins were stacked on the pier, much like whale oil barrels in earlier days. The barrels were soon joined by bricks of silver bullion.
As photographers tried to take pictures, soldiers from Portland, marines out of Boston, Secret Service agents from D.C., and local sheriffs from around the state prevented anyone from getting too close.
The liner remained at Bar Harbor for three months, and finally was towed to Boston in November. At some point, the German crew had sabotaged the vessel’s engines. Once in Massachusetts, both vessel and crew were interned.
Kronprinzessin Cecilie remained in the States, as Germany thought it safe. But America did not remain neutral and entered WWI in April 1917. Then all German ships in American harbors were confiscated, including Kronprinzessin Cecilie. In fact, only one of the Four Sisters escaped American confiscation and that was Kaiser Wilhelm.
Once under military control, Kronprinzessin Cecilie became transport ship Mount Vernon and delivered more than 35,000 troops to the battlefields of Europe and returned wounded soldiers home.
On Oct. 5, 1918, the liner was torpedoed in North Atlantic waters by German submarine U-82. The torpedo hit the aft engine room, killing over 30 sailors. But it managed to reach France for repairs.
Later in the war, it made a round-trip voyage through the Panama Canal to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, but was then back to ferrying American servicemen home. According to one source, the climax of its career came in April 1919, when the vessel steamed into Boston with 600 American soldiers of the Yankee Division lining its rails, madly cheering at coming home.
In 1919 the vessel was laid up and in 1920 went to the U.S. Shipping Board. In 1940, as Europe once more erupted in warfare, it was offered to the British but they deemed it too old.
Kronprinzessin Cecilie was scrapped in Baltimore, ironically next to sister ship Kaiser Wilhelm II. Melted down, it was said to have served in World War II as metal for bombs and bullets against the Nazis.
From the height of luxury travel, the liner race between dueling nations and peopling of America through immigration, Kronprinzessin Cecilie sure had an interesting life.
And for three months in 1914, it sat off sleepy little Bar Harbor representing the arrival of the century’s first world war to American shores.
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.