Half Seas Over

Kronprinzessin Cecilie‘s last voyage as a passenger ship began on July 28, 1914, when it departed New York for Germany. World War I broke out just a week later, when they were in the mid-Atlantic carrying 1,200 passengers and a cargo of $14 million in gold and silver.

Germany declared war on France Aug. 3, then on Belgium Aug. 4. That same day, England declared war on Germany. Capt. Charles Pollack quickly realized the danger of Allied confiscation of his ship and turned westward.