In 1867 when the two-mast schooner George and Albert was launched in Belfast, the shipyard of C.P. Carter & Co. was in prime production mode. C.P. Carter would eventually build a total of 116 ships in an impressive career spanning the years 1840 to 1903.
His shipyard was located at the foot of Miller Street over to Pearl Street, just below the old Mathews Brothers factory, now Farmers’ Market, near present-day Hamlin’s Marine. It was sandwiched between the Marine Railway and Simpson’s Wharf, which jutted into the harbor.
That same year as George and Albert, Carter also built and launched Ida S. Burgess, S.H. Woodbury and Leila. The next vessel was brig H.C. Sibley which came out in 1869.
The 121-ton George and Albert was 89 feet, 26-foot beam and draft just under 7 feet. Built of oak, yellow hard and pitch pine, it was owned by E.C. Smith, who put it into coastal trade. Interestingly, the schooner sported copper and iron fastenings, not in keeping with the more popular wooden trunnels of the time.
On Feb. 24, 1892, the schooner, homeport then New York City, was at Cuttyhunk Island, outermost of the Massachusetts Elizabeth Islands. Cuttyhunk, near the Rhode Island border, is 1.5 miles long and three quarters of a mile wide, with a big harbor at its eastern end. Today, the island is a nature preserve.
In 1892, it had wrecked vessels on it and salvagers, known as wreckers, took what cargo and ship material they could. George and Albert was chartered to freight this material on to New Bedford.
The weather proved troublesome as they loaded a large pile of logwood. The captain and wreckers even requested assistance of the nearby Cuttyhunk Lifesaving Station to get the cargo aboard, anxious to sail in time to reach New Bedford before dark.
By July 1897, the schooner carried coal to Rhode Island, as reported in Newport Daily News. Six years later, U.S. Revenue Service recorded another encounter with George and Albert.
Capt. F. H. Newcomb of the Revenue Cutter Dexter reported on March 6, 1903, he found the schooner on the rocks in Block Island Sound off Westerly, Rhode Island. It had sustained damage and requested a tow into New Bedford, which Dexter provided.
After nearly 40 years of hard coastal trading, the schooner finally met its demise. On April 17, 1905 (some say the 7th), the schooner was heading southwest from New Bedford to New York City to pick up a cargo of coal. It was in ballast, meaning no cargo, traveling light and high in the water. The captain, his wife and three crew were aboard.
The storms that night had been fierce. In morning light just before 6, milkman Millard Smith noticed a wreck in the surf offshore. The schooner had fallen over on its beam ends near Cormorant Rock, three quarters of a mile from Sachuest Point near Newport.
The wreck was within sight of Sakonnet Lighthouse and Lloyd’s Beach. Today Sachuest Point is a National Wildlife Refuge which includes Norman Bird Sanctuary and Sakonnet River Shellfish Management Area.
Interrupting his deliveries, Smith went to a nearby house, spreading the alarm. People gathered on shore scanned the vessel for life. Some noticed its mainsail was still set, although the sail itself had been blown out. There was no life aboard the schooner.
Capt. Kenyon of Brenton’s Point lifesaving station was notified, but storm conditions made launching his boat unsafe. Rescuers called for a tug from Newport to tow their boat out to the stricken vessel.
The tug Solicitor responded and towed them out to the schooner, but no one was found aboard. They reported George and Albert‘s boat was gone. The captain, his wife and crew had earlier been picked up by the steamer Queen City and taken to Tiverton, without word to the lifesaving crew.
Boston Post of April 8, 1905, reported the vessel had wrecked upon Cormorant rocks at 1 a.m. Belfast’s Republican Journal reported Jan. 4, 1906, the schooner had totally wrecked on rocks off Sachusett Point.
Valued at $1,000, it was declared a total wreck. Within a week, wreckage washed 250 yards closer; the force of the water held its bow down into the sands.
The 2010 Rhode Island Ocean Special Area Management Plan by Rod Mather and John Jensen simply lists the shipwreck as a schooner stranded and sunk at Brenton Point. That’s it.
No photos of the vessel have yet been found, although the search continues. But what about the wreck itself? It still is there. The area where it went down is considered level sandy bottom with small rocks. It would be kind of cool to maybe locate and visit it.
When contacted, shipwreck researcher James Jenney responded one would have the advantage of a quick find of this schooner’s anchors because their chains would form straight lines from each anchor to the vessel. He thought it possible to still find them as far from the center of the wreckage as perhaps 200 feet. Sounds like maybe a Rhode Island road trip is in order!
