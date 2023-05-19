Half Seas Over

In 1867 when the two-mast schooner George and Albert was launched in Belfast, the shipyard of C.P. Carter & Co. was in prime production mode. C.P. Carter would eventually build a total of 116 ships in an impressive career spanning the years 1840 to 1903.

His shipyard was located at the foot of Miller Street over to Pearl Street, just below the old Mathews Brothers factory, now Farmers’ Market, near present-day Hamlin’s Marine. It was sandwiched between the Marine Railway and Simpson’s Wharf, which jutted into the harbor.

Tags

Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.

Recommended for you