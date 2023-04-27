Ears and scuba diving are an interesting mix. Nearly 50% of calls to the Divers Alert Network Emergency Hotline are related to ear problems.
The main thing is to make sure your ears equalize as you descend. This is a big deal. If you do not, there may be perforated eardrums, chronic ear ringing, pain or loss of hearing.
Middle ear barotrauma is the most common pressure-related scuba ear injury. The middle ears have their own air spaces, connected by Eustachian tubes. Equalizing your ears balances pressure in that middle ear space with the ambient pressure.
When you dive to the bottom of a pool and feel that squeeze against your ears, that is your body telling you to equalize the pressure. Without proper equalization, barotrauma can occur as shallow as 7 feet.
Failure to do so results in increasingly painful pressure. Divers therefore descend slowly and avoid hurtling downward like a rock. And they start equalizing before pressure starts.
It is a big factor when people decide whether to continue with scuba. When I got recertified, one of my buddies also tried scuba. Continual difficulty clearing his ears was frustrating for him. He eventually moved on to other interests.
Ears were not designed for rapid changes of pressure, so divers learn ways to equalize. Some have a natural ability to do so, maybe a slight swallow or tilt of head and ears will clear. Others, like me, need constant attention like pinching my nose and blowing out for equalization to happen.
One of the catch phrases we learned was to “equalize early and often.” During descent, start equalizing before you need to; it is never too early. Do it often, maybe even a few times on shore before entering the water, like an athlete warming their muscles. Get that Eustachian tube limbered up!
I find descending feet-first or horizontally makes it easier to equalize. Pulling yourself headfirst down a mooring line makes it more challenging. Another tip is to look up when you equalize – that might more easily open the Eustachian tube.
Stop descending if you are not equalizing like you need to. Stop at the first sign of discomfort. Pain is likely to occur if you keep descending. Signal your buddy that there is an issue.
Get their attention and flutter or twist your open hand left and right. This is scuba signal for “there is something wrong.” You make that motion, then point to the problem.
In this case, point at your ear and wriggle the open hand again. The buddy and you should then slowly ascend until pain or discomfort is no longer there and where you might be able to equalize.
I have always had lousy sinuses, so my ears do not equalize easily. On some dives the ears act kind of “hinky,” maybe clogged with a little congestion. You need to be careful with that.
You could decide not to dive until feeling better. Some might take sinus medicine before a dive, which might clear the issue. Problem with that is the medicine might wear off while submerged.
The result could be a painful reverse squeeze, where the ear space plugs up with higher pressure. Upon ascent, that air will further expand and could rupture the eardrum outward. This is due to Boyle’s Law, which holds that the amount a gas will compress is proportional to pressure applied.
Other tips include staying away from milk products before diving, since they quadruple mucus production. Also avoid alcohol and tobacco as they irritate mucus membranes, which then produces more mucus.
Ear equalization methods include Valsalva Maneuver, Voluntary Tubal Opening, Toynbee Maneuver, Frenzel Maneuver, Lowry Technique, and Edmonds Technique. All work and divers usually settle on one.
Valsalva Maneuver is where you pinch your nose and blow, this is the way most commonly taught, although there is danger in blowing too hard. Lowry Technique is similar, but you also swallow as you blow, while Edmonds Technique has you blowing while pushing your jaw forward, no swallowing.
Toynbee Maneuver pinches the nostrils and swallows, no blowing. Frenzel Maneuver is more complex, where you close your nostrils and tense the muscles in back of your throat, then make the sound of the letter “K.” Voluntary Tubal Opening is where you tense your throat and push your jaw forward as if starting to yawn, this can pull open the Eustachian tubes.
After diving, a lot of divers use ear drops of vinegar and/or alcohol mix. This is to clean and dry the ear canal. If you have ever suffered with swimmer’s ear you know what I’m talking about! Ear care is just as important as gear care.
So take care of your ears as you would the rest of your scuba equipment, and the underwater world will be waiting for you at any depth. It’s unanimous then, the ears have it!
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.