Sept. 2, 1875

A numerously signed petition will be presented to the city government in favor of bringing the muck pond into the city for fire purposes. It can be done for $3,000. There will be a head sufficient to throw water over any building, and it will really be more efficient than a steam fire engine, and cost less money. The matter should be carefully investigated, and if found practicable, the plan carried out at once. Belfast has an unenviable reputation as a city of fires, and needlessly high rates of insurance are paid.

