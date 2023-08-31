A numerously signed petition will be presented to the city government in favor of bringing the muck pond into the city for fire purposes. It can be done for $3,000. There will be a head sufficient to throw water over any building, and it will really be more efficient than a steam fire engine, and cost less money. The matter should be carefully investigated, and if found practicable, the plan carried out at once. Belfast has an unenviable reputation as a city of fires, and needlessly high rates of insurance are paid.
Sept. 26, 1900
Northport avenue is one of the principal thoroughfares of our city, the favorite pleasure drive and also the favorite walk, so far as pedestrianism is possible. Often when the roadway is in good condition for wheels or runners it is used as a race track, and those on foot are forced to take refuge among the rocks and brush which line a considerable portion of the highway. In the spring the road is impassable for foot passengers, and sometimes for teams also, because of the neglected culverts and clogged ditches. For many years the dwellers and property owners on the avenue have sought relief from this condition of things, without avail. Time and again petitioners have been given “leave to withdraw” without even the courtesy of a hearing. Meanwhile walks have been built for miles in every other direction, along roads less traveled and with less taxable property. Indeed, we are told that a considerable piece of plankwalk was laid for the accommodation of a single family.
Sept. 23, 1925
The keeperless light on the monument on Steele ledge in the harbor is again in commission after being in darkness for several weeks. It has been missed by all in sight of it whether on land or sea.
Pupils in the city schools, who are to make up examinations on their regular studies will please remember to appear at the Crosby school building Friday morning.
Aug. 31, 1950
Stock-car racing will be the highlight at the Belfast Fair Grounds commencing Sunday, September 3. The Fair Grounds have recently been sold by Sebastian Bucchiere and is now under the management of Frank Varney, Horace Carter and Arthur Edmunds.
The racing track is being widened for the opening day events which will feature races under the auspices of the Eastern Maine Racing Association. This is the same group of racers who have been taking part in the stock-car racing events at Unity and Bangor. In this group are six of eight local Belfast cars. They will be in the running with local drivers at the wheel.
Sept. 24, 1975
Waldo County residents may benefit in the future, directly and indirectly, from the new $10 millions Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Glen Cove, but for now, the presence of the new facility in the area will have minimal impact on local medical care.
The Pen-Bay Medical Center had plans to serve a regional area which would have included a large chunk of southwestern Waldo County, but began pulling in its horns when Waldo County General Hospital officials pointed out transportation problems and a desire to protect their own turf.
