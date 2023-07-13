A new and beautifully variegated pink, the ladies will be glad to learn, has been imported from China. The flowers are three inches in diameter.
Eclipse of the Sun. The rare phenomenon of an eclipse of the sun will be visible at this point on Wednesday next, beginning about half past seven, and ending about a quarter before nine in the morning.
July 17, 1890
The tornado that swept over Maine on Tuesday evening of last week was one of the most severe that has visited this state for years. It almost approached a western cyclone in its severity. The destruction to barns, small buildings and trees amounts to thousands of dollars. It was particularly severe to farmers who were on the eve of gathering their annual hay crop.
Steam Laundry. Mr. J. E. Roberts, who now runs the Troy laundry, with Mr. George Bemis, of the Crosby Inn, will open a steam laundry in the Peirce building in rear of Hayford Block. The machinery is expected daily and the laundry will soon be in running order.
July 15, 1920
There will be a Spiritual seance at Memorial Hall next Sunday evening with the psychic, A. Hazen Stoddard, in charge.
Miss Sara M. Preston was recently operated on for appendicitis at the Tapley Hospital and is very comfortable. Mrs. Donald Rogers is substituting for her at the central office of the Telephone exchange.
July 13, 1950
Broiler Day Tops All Previous Records
Everything Exceeds Most Optimistic Expectations of Poultrymen
More than 6,000 chicken-lovers devoured six tons of broilers last Saturday as crowds exceeded the most optimistic expectations at the biggest Broiler Day Celebration yet seen at the Belfast City Park. The broilers were brushed with a delicious secret sauce and broiled to a golden brown over a mammoth, 250 foot charcoal pit by 300 volunteer workers. Even the governor, Frederick G. Payne, took a turn at the red pits.
The clear sky and the hot sun made this third annual festival complete in every way. From 11:30 to 3:30 long lines of hungry people waited to get their two pound half of a Waldo County, golden brown broiler with potato chips, pickles and soda pop.
The tremendous amount of traffic, including cars from nearly all of the 48 states, was deftly handled by a team of city and state police. It was impossible to cram all of the traffic into the park and the overflow was directed to the Shrine Club across the avenue.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at Belfast Free Library.