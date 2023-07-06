A Theatrical Company have arrived here, and are entertaining the citizens of this town at the Academy Hall. Report speaks favorably of their performances. They have already performed Pizarro, George Barnwell and several other interesting plays, and have agreeably disappointed those who have attended their performances. Only think of it as a Theatre so far “Down East.”
July 8, 1859
The splendid piano forte used at the concert in Peirces’ Hall on Monday evening was generously loaned for the occasion by Mr. Jennys, who has a large assortment of them for sale in his room in the Telegraph Building. Its elegant finish and rich tones were much admired. We learn that he has sold an instrument to Mr. J. W. Frederick, and one to Mr. S. S. Hersey, during his short stay here. No less than fourteen of these instruments were disposed of by him to the citizens of Rockland.
Considerable interest was excited one day last week, by the appearance in our streets of a woman without hoops, who perambulated about utterly unconscious of the attention she was exciting. When she passed a fully expanded crinoline the two contrasted like a walking stick and a balloon.
July 11, 1889
The telephone business is increasing in this city. A telephone will be put into the new stable in the Morison building, connecting it with the Crosby Inn. Last season the line had no connection with Northport, but this year calls are made for it, and doubtless the Camp Ground will soon be connected with the Belfast system.
Joseph Williamson, Esq., of this city, in discussing the recent improvements in Belfast, compared the enterprise now exhibited with the lack of it in former years. He said that twelve years ago he obtained from the legislature a charter for a hotel company, and also applied for a charter for a water company. The latter proposition was so preposterous at that time that he could not obtain the charter. Now we could not get along without the water works.
July 10, 1919
The dancing carnival, under the direction of Thompson & Welch, in the Odd Fellows hall last Wednesday evening was so successful and so well attended that it will be repeated later. Donald Thompson is the son of the late Wm. P. Thompson and well known here, his former home. The jazz band was a novelty and the best of dance music. The pianist distinguished himself as an acrobat as well as a musician.
July 7, 1949
Freedom Academy to Have Commercial and Agricultural Classes
At a meeting of the executive board of the Board of Trustees of Freedom Academy Monday evening, June 27, it was voted to set up a full commercial course at the academy. The course will make it possible for students to receive two years of bookkeeping, two years of typing, and two years of shorthand, besides basic courses in junior business training and practical arithmetic. Students from school that offer this course have gone directly into office work upon graduation. The instructor felt this course is now being sought and will be announced at a later date.
