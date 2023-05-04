Journal Files

May 10, 1870

Persons in search of the hall where Spiritual services are held, will please take the Main street entrance to City Block. A good many worshippers stray into our office, where we deal exclusively with material things, and combat such tangible errors as untaxed bonds, high tariffs, Ben Butler and paper credit thiefs.

