Persons in search of the hall where Spiritual services are held, will please take the Main street entrance to City Block. A good many worshippers stray into our office, where we deal exclusively with material things, and combat such tangible errors as untaxed bonds, high tariffs, Ben Butler and paper credit thiefs.
Gentle reader, have you ever eaten clam pancakes? If not, shell raw clams, dip them in batter, and fry in pork. Then eat and thank us for the hint.
May 8, 1890
Durham & Hall, of this city, who own the Allyn field, have the correct idea in regard to the disposal of building lots on that desirable tract. They will not deed a lot to any one unless the buyer agrees to erect thereon a respectable house, costing at least a given sum. By this means the lot will contain only handsome dwellings which will be a credit to the city and increase our taxable property.
May 5, 1910
It may be of interest to the followers of the League ball games to know that the scores of these games will be shown nightly at the Opera House, as Manager Clifford has made arrangements with the Western Union to furnish him with the scores.
May 8, 1930
Capt. A. W. Stevens Gets New Army Photographic Record, Covering 270-Mile Distance
Former Belfast Man Takes Pictures of Mt. Rainier, Ore.
Capt. A. W. Stevens, a former Belfast young man, now an Air Corps photographic expert, has succeeded in taking a photograph, covering a distance of 270 miles, in one single exposure. This accomplishment adds almost 50 miles to the previous long distance photographic record established by Captain Stevens last year when his camera registered objects 227 miles from the camera eye.
The photograph taken by Captain Stevens was made while in flight 20,000 feet above Crator Lake, Oregon, and gives a remarkably clear picture of the various mountain ranges stretching northward to the lofty peak at Mt. Rainier, 14,000 feet above the sea. Cresant Lake and Diamond Peak appear in the foreground, then follow the Three Sisters 125 miles away, next Mr. Jefferson, 175 miles away, then Mr. Hood 200 miles away, and finally, in lone majesty on the edge of the horizon of Mt. Rainier.
May 4, 1950
The Waldo County General Hospital will join forces with hospitals throughout the nation on Friday, May 12, in observing National Hospital Day. At that time the local hospital will be open for inspection of the general public from 2 to 4:30 pm.
In 1921 leaders in the health field recognized a need to show the public the human side of hospitals. For this purpose, they initiated National Hospital Day. They chose May 12 as an appropriate date since it was the anniversary of the birthday of Florence Nightingale, whose pioneer service in nursing during the Crimean War led to the improvement of the hospital system in England as well as in America.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.