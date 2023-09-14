The proprietor of the exhibition of Wax Statuary, representing the Last Supper, in figures as large as life, we understand will visit Belfast this week, with the group. It is an interesting exhibition, and we doubt not will be visited by large numbers of the members of our churches, and the community generally.
The ladies of the Unitarian Society held a fair on Tuesday evening, in the Court House. The room was well decorated, and very well filled with matters from their hands. The proceeds amounted to $104, which are to be applied, we believe, to improving the church building.
Sept. 20, 1883
Cottage thieves have already begun their depredations. Last week Willow Tree Cottage on the shore of the bay, owned by H. J. Locke, Geo. W. Burgess, L. W. Parker, and F. W. Patterson, was entered by thieves and bedding and dishes stolen. An entrance was made through the windows.
Sept. 18, 1913
Many have realized that with the prevailing high prices it is difficult to make “both ends meat.” A Belfast man said that the other day his wife suggested having a beefsteak for supper and taking it home he cut off a piece of gristle to bait a rat trap. The next morning he found the bait untouched, and said he supposed it was so long since he had had any meat in the house that the rats did not know what it was.
Sept. 16, 1943
Waldo County’s response to the Third War Loan Drive has met with splendid results during the first week of the campaign, according to a statement made this morning by Claude F. Clement, the county chairman.
The success of this Third War Loan Drive is literally a matter of life and death. “Back the Attack” is more than a mere slogan. The United Nations are on the march. The first rumblings of the big offensive are being heard in every community…It is up to every person in Waldo County to “Back the Attack.” It is our duty to the men in Company K and all the others who left our community only a short time ago. While not all of us can know the satisfaction of wearing a uniform or carrying a gun, every man, woman and child can buy a War Bond during September.
Sept. 20, 1973
A fledgling business which took root in Belfast last year shows evidence that it is on the verge of blossoming.
Belfast Technical Service Laboratories, recently renamed from Down East Laboratories, is nestled unassumingly beneath the offices of a law firm and beside a barber shop at Post Office Square.
According to Lionel Lyon, one of the four investors in the enterprise, the business is “just beginning to tick.”
Just what does the laboratory do? Well, it tests things— mostly things having to do with plant or animal life or nutrition.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.