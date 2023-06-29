Journal Files

June 30, 1830

The Season.—The season thus far has been unusually forward, and at this time promises an abundant harvest in this vicinity. We were presented with potatoes a few days since by Mr. Samuel Jackson of Belmont, which were somewhat larger than pigeon’s eggs, and who has promised to bring some eatable ones to market on the 4th of July. Strawberries have been in our market more than a week, which is much earlier for them than usual. Saving some extraordinary turn of the climate, we think that our farmers may reasonably expect a bountiful harvest.

