The Season.—The season thus far has been unusually forward, and at this time promises an abundant harvest in this vicinity. We were presented with potatoes a few days since by Mr. Samuel Jackson of Belmont, which were somewhat larger than pigeon’s eggs, and who has promised to bring some eatable ones to market on the 4th of July. Strawberries have been in our market more than a week, which is much earlier for them than usual. Saving some extraordinary turn of the climate, we think that our farmers may reasonably expect a bountiful harvest.
July 5, 1850
Dramatic Readings.—It will be seen by a notice in another part of this paper, that a unique and new entertainment will be offered to our citizens on Friday evening. It is but a few years since the intellectual and instructive dramatic readings which have now become so popular, were projected in London, and it is complementary to the citizens of this country, that the mere reading of a play draws a larger audience than its acting, in spite of all the stage tricks to catch the popular mind. Miss Upton has read but once publicly, and her performance is very highly spoken of. It seems to us that the play she has chosen for Friday evening is calculated to task the whole powers of the reader. Says Dr. Johnson, “If the dramas of Shakespeare were to be characterized, each by the peculiar excellence which distinguishes it from the rest, we must allow the tragedy of “Hamlet” the praise of variety.” We hope our citizens will not fail to give Miss Upton a full audience, and we doubt not they will find themselves well entertained.
June 30, 1870
A celebration of the Fourth of July will be held at Brooks Village, where some interesting amusements and exercises will be had.—horse trotting, race of a man against a horse, race of persons tied up in sack, &c. An address will be delivered by S. L. Milliken, Esq.
July 3, 1890
Mr. Pierce, superintendent of the gas works, last week discovered a leak in the pipes leading from the main on Main street to the stores of E. P. Frost & Co. and H. L. Lord. In digging down it was discovered that the pipe was eaten through in several places, large holes being visible. Mr. Pierce says he never saw anything of the kind, and thinks it was caused by the action of ashes in the earth. New pipe was put in.
June 30, 1910
Don’t forget that the grocery and dry good stores and markets will be closed all day Monday, July 4th. Do your shopping Saturday.
There will be a dance at Mystic Grange hall, Center Belmont, Monday evening, July 4, 1910, with music by Waterman’s Orchestra. Come and have a good time.
Work was begun last week on the section of State road beginning at the Phoenix house and extending as far on Bridge street as the appropriation will permit. The Phillips house on Bridge street, now owned by Clarence M. Knowlton, was found to be in the street and a corner has been cut out of the basement and the sidewalk when moved back will pass under this part of the house.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.