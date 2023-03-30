Extreme cold drains coal dealers; 1,000 horses shipped to France; shoes highjacked
April 2, 1835
From all quarters we have cheering prospects of a good season of business. Commerce, it is tho’t by good judges, will be brisk the coming summer.— Money is plenty— and will be easily procured by all classes. Last year confidence was destroyed, and business was dull, owing to the curtailment of the U. S. Bank…
April 4, 1845Missing Vessel.— Schooner Mount Moriah, Capt. Rogers, sailed from Lincolnville on the 24th of December from New Orleans, with lime, and there has been no report of her since. There have been various rumors in relation to her— one that she had put in at Bermuda— but there has been no report of such arrival at that island, by vessels from there. As there is naturally much anxiety to hear from the vessel, our city contemporaries will please report her, if any intelligence can be gained. The captain and crew, seven in number, belonged to Lincolnville.
April 1, 1875A physician of Belfast thinks there has been suffering among the poorer classes this winter, and when called upon has often found it necessary to first prescribe food.
The extreme cold weather the past winter completely drained the coal dealers of this city, but the supply held out remarkably well, considering that the neighboring towns of Searsport and Stockton have drawn upon them. The large reserve at the Paper Mills has greatly assisted matters.
April 2, 1885A good exhibition of fancy bicycle riding was given at the Coliseum on Monday evening by the Blake & Foster combination. A novelty was a game of polo on bicycles, in which the ball was struck with the small wheel of the bicycle. It was repeated Tuesday evening to a larger audience.
April 4, 1915“Hosses” will be getting dear. One thousand horses for the French army will be shipped from Portland next Saturday, and another lot of 700 is to follow.
April 4, 1935Highjacked Load of Shoes from Belfast Plant
Truck and $6,500 Cargo are Stolen Near Topsfield
The Belfast shoe factory office of the Daly Brothers Company of Boston received brief word from the company Saturday afternoon that a large truckload of their shoes being shipped from Belfast to Boston had been highjacked at about 4 o’clock that morning on the Newburyport Turnpike, both the truck and its $6,500 load being taken by the robbers.
Charles G. Swenson, local superintendent, states that the transfer truck of Bruce & Warner Company of Boston and operated by Kenneth E. Ellison of Dorchester, Mass., left Belfast Friday afternoon at about 5 o’clock to deliver the load to several customers in Boston…Ellison told the story of how, at the point of a pistol, he was forced by four men to abandon his truck and be driven about for several hours. He said he was finally left in the Blue Hill Reservation and reported to the Metropolitan District Police Station there.
The empty truck was later found abandoned in Stoneham. So speedily did the bandits do their work that it is believed no person witnessed the actual holdup although several cars are said to have passed at the time.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.