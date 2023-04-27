Journal Files

April 30, 1835

It must be gratifying to every well wisher to the intellectual and moral improvement of society, to witness the interest which has recently been awakened in our village, on the subject of schools. We hold this movement as an indication that our progress is to be onward and upward in all the good results of education. We hope and trust a light is breaking in upon us, which us to shine broader and brighter, unto the perfect day.

Tags

Special Collections, Belfast Free Library

Sharon Pietryka is the Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library. She compiles "Journal Files" from archival holdings.

Recommended for you