It must be gratifying to every well wisher to the intellectual and moral improvement of society, to witness the interest which has recently been awakened in our village, on the subject of schools. We hold this movement as an indication that our progress is to be onward and upward in all the good results of education. We hope and trust a light is breaking in upon us, which us to shine broader and brighter, unto the perfect day.
May 3, 1861
The price of American Flags has risen four hundred per cent within the last ten days; and bunting, which two weeks ago found few buyers at seven dollars a bale, is now hard to get at twenty.
Flag Stolen. The flag which has been suspended across High street, from the Court House, was on Sunday night taken down and carried away by some person unknown. It was the Breckinridge flag in the last campaign.
Work for the Ladies. We would suggest to the patriotic ladies of our city, who are anxious to make some acceptable present to the companies of volunteers, that nothing could be more appropriate than the presentation of a handsome flag to each. Made and presented by their fair hands, they would be reminders of those whose heartfelt wishes go with them to the scene of strife, and nerve the soldiers arm in their defense.
May 3, 1877
J. Y. McClintock has repaired, painted and papered the city government rooms over Pitcher & Co.’s store. Some changes have been made in the rooms which make them well adapted for their present use.
On Saturday three natives of sunny Italy appeared in this city, with hand organs. They followed each other’s trail through the city, stopping at points that seemed to promise pennies, and “the sound of the grinding” was not low.
May 2, 1901
The water was turned on in the public watering troughs Tuesday.
The road machine made its first appearance for the season Monday, when it was used on Main street. Street Commissioner Robbins is doing a good job in graveling Front street.
April 29, 1920
Considerable excitement was caused at noon Monday by the caving in of a section of concrete, about 5 by 3 feet, in Post office square over the old reservoir. No one was near it at the time although a dray with a wood sawing machine was only a few feet distant. To allay the nervous fears of some people the water was pumped out by the steam fire engine and the reservoir examined. As it took only seven minutes to pump it completely dry, it was decided to fill it in with rocks and earth. It was fortunate that there was no loss of life or property as this place must have been dangerous for years, and was near the walk to the post office.
