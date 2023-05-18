Vessels’ names—A correspondent complains that those who christen vessels, are too apt to give them names already borne by other vessels; the consequences of which is, that much needless anxiety and doubt is created among the friends of seamen, and even among owners, by reports in newspapers of disasters, &c. The names of the captains are not always given, and if they were, this will not always serve to distinguish them. He remarks that it is certainly easy enough to find new names, both musical and appropriate; and as a general rule, a name borne by another vessel should never be adopted, even if a homely name should be taken. He remarks that there are many good names yet unappropriated, so far as his knowledge extends.
May 21, 1858
Gas Light in Belfast—There is now a fair prospect that we may have the convenience of gas light this coming fall. The gentlemen who obtained a charter from the last Legislature are bestirring themselves in the matter of stock subscriptions. A very handsome amount has already been taken, and the company will organize at once. A gentleman engaged in the building of gas machinery has offered to put up suitable buildings and apparatus at a cost not to exceed $13,000, and to guaranty its efficiency. Our city, from its level situation and compactness, is admirably adapted for the economical use of gas; and we hope soon to be as brilliant as our sister cities. A notice for a meeting of the company will be found in our advertising columns.
May 20, 1875
A large number of fruit trees are being set out this spring in the city. An entire car load from New York arrived last week.
Our merchants don’t patronize the new express freight car lately introduced on the railroad for light and cheap freight. It hardly pays its way, and fears are entertained that it may be removed after a fair trial. Boston packets is what’s the matter.
May 23, 1901
A Sea Serpent in the Bay — Capt. Charles S. Chapman and Capt. Chas. S. Drinkwater, master and mate, respectively, of the schooner Kitty Lawry, which arrived at Bangor last Thursday afternoon, report that on Tuesday when off Mark island, opposite Camden, that they saw a sea serpent. Capt. Drinkwater was at the wheel and he discovered the snake and called to Capt. Chapman. The latter took a glass and for 20 minutes the men say that they watched the movements of the serpent. There was another man on the vessel who did not believe it was a serpent and not until he had taken the glass and watched its movements was he convinced that what the others had seen actually existed. Capt. Chapman says that when the serpent raised his head out of the water more than eight feet of his body could be seen, and it was larger than a stove pipe.
May 20, 1920
The first of a series of public dances will be held at the pavilion at the New Belfast Fair grounds, Monday evening, May 31st, McKeen’s orchestra furnishing music. H. C. Buzzell, for the Association, will have charge of the programs and it is understood that Dean’s orchestra of Camden will occasionally furnish music. This pavilion was new last year and met with immediate favor by the dancing public. The floor is one of the best and the ventilation fine.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.