May 23, 1845

Vessels’ names—A correspondent complains that those who christen vessels, are too apt to give them names already borne by other vessels; the consequences of which is, that much needless anxiety and doubt is created among the friends of seamen, and even among owners, by reports in newspapers of disasters, &c. The names of the captains are not always given, and if they were, this will not always serve to distinguish them. He remarks that it is certainly easy enough to find new names, both musical and appropriate; and as a general rule, a name borne by another vessel should never be adopted, even if a homely name should be taken. He remarks that there are many good names yet unappropriated, so far as his knowledge extends.

