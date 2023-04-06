Gov. Fairfield’s portrait painter; pants thief steals $100; ice carries out upper bridge
April 7, 1843
Mr. Homan, portrait painter, has returned to this town, after an absence of several months at Augusta, and taken rooms at the American House. He was very successful in his art while at the capitol, and gave satisfaction in every effort of his skill. His portrait of Gov. Fairfield is remarkable for its truth and fidelity, and confers great credit upon Mr. Homan’s artistic talents. He has a few copies of the engraved portrait of Gov. Fairfield, which those who admire the man, or wish to encourage the artist, will be pleased at this opportunity to secure. He will accommodate those who desire the transfer of their features to the canvas.
April 10, 1863
Robbery. One night last week a man in the employment of Howard Murphy, of this city, arose in the night, stole Mr. Murphy’s pants, in the pocket of which was the sum of $100, from his room, and made off. When he engaged with Mr. M. he gave his name as John Ray, but his real name proved to be D. K. Davis, of Monroe. He was arrested in Monroe by officer Grant on Saturday last, and the money mostly recovered. Davis has a wife in Monroe.
April 12, 1883
A live grasshopper found on our streets has been sent in to the Journal office.
Flounders are now in the market and sold about the streets. Large numbers are caught daily from the lower bridge and the wharves.
Eddie Hersey has completed a census of the central school district, in this city, and finds the number of pupils to be 865, a slight increase from last year.
April 9, 1903
H. A. Babbidge of Islesboro is repairing the upper bridge, a part of which was carried out by the ice two weeks ago. It was in condition to cross on foot yesterday, and will probably be opened for travel the last of this week.
Charles W. Braddock has moved his bicycle and sewing machine repair shop from his home on Congress street to the rooms over H. L. Lord’s tailor shop.
April 12, 1923
The Belfast Dancing Club had another pleasant evening Monday with a large attendance. Three of the Searsport members made the date by coming over the back road and walking when necessary. Sandwiches and coffee were served. There will be another dance of the series, the date to be announced.
Work of removing the debris from the cellar at the Colonial Theatre is now going on preparatory to beginning the construction of the new building.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.